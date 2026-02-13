With the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship now fully up and running, Carmichael is looking to Seattle, Washington and Saturday night’s race set for Lumen Field.

“On every Wednesday we have our content calls and leading up to those calls we send in to our producer story lines and thoughts that we have going into each race,” explained Carmichael. “We just get some content going there in case we need to expand on the racing itself. I think Mother Nature is the big question mark every time we go to Seattle. You just never really know what’s going to happen. That’s kind of what the question mark is and the moving target for me.

“It’s been a fantastic 450 championship,” furthered Carmichael. “Assuming that the weather is going to be inclement in Seattle, I believe it is going to be more about who can just get through and survive and maximize the points. I don’t mind going to Seattle. It’s a long flight, but I enjoy it when I’m there. It’s always produced great racing, whether the weather is good or whether it’s not. And Haiden Deegan will be there. It has really been a lot of fun to watch his craft grow. You also have to watch just what kind of antics and fun stuff he’s going to do whether it’s during the race or after the race or sometime during the day. He always gives us something interesting to talk about. We’ll just see if he can continue the dominance, or if guys like Levi Kitchen or Cameron McAdoo or someone from his team can step up and challenge him for a win.”

Five races into the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, there have been four different winners. A toss-up of a championship?

“It is a toss-up,” answered Carmichael. “That’s a great question, Eric. I feel like the biggest thing is can these guys stay healthy the whole way. It’s been a lot of fun. There have been some surprises. The biggest bummer, and not just for himself, but for the sport as well, is Jett Lawrence going out. Whether you hate him or love him, the sport needs as much parity and as many of these superstars lining up every single weekend. He’s a valuable asset to the series and I’m bummed to see him out. At the same time I think about Eli Tomac. I mean what an incredible story that is. It was awesome just how things worked out and how he ended up on the team that he is on. For him to come out at his age and just look like he’s at mid-season form already is amazing. He looks like he’s been on that bike for five years. He really does look that comfortable. That’s been really fun to see. And last, and the biggest thing for me, is just what in the world is going on with Chase Sexton? Over the last four years, this will mark his third manufacturer that he’s been on. We hear a lot of complaints and challenges with the bike, but it just seems like it’s the same story everywhere that he goes. I feel for him because I feel like he’s plenty capable of winning. I feel like with all of the bikes that he’s raced - and that’s including his new team Monster Energy Kawasaki - I think that bike is plenty capable of winning. We’ve already seen it. I just don’t know how he can’t continue to do it week-in and week-out. I hope that someday he can figure that missing link out.

“Yeah, I also think that Hunter Lawrence is doing great,” furthered Carmichael. “I love that story. And you think about his 450 career and it is very similar to his 250 career. This is a guy who got beat and banged up and was contemplating retirement and just giving it all up and then now look at him. He misses winning the SMX World Championship by a few points. And that was against one of the most talented riders I’ve ever seen ride a motorcycle and that’s his brother. That guy doesn’t get the credit that he deserves. He’s very sneaky and I feel like that if you turn a blind eye to that guy, he might be the Monster Energy Supercross champion this year. Outside of that, no real surprises and no real letdowns.