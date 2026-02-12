Jason Thomas on Why Seattle’s Super Bowl Week Matters for Supercross

A 180 right fires riders back across the start and into the finish line jump. Upon landing, there is a triple into a left hand 180 but this will most likely become a 2-1 and into the inside line. Tripling to the outside doesn’t provide enough benefit to travel further and also open up the vulnerable inside positioning.

Riders will fire across the start straight diagonally and into a tight right-hand corner. The next four jumps will likely become a double-double with riders attempting to execute from the inside if possible.

A netted 180 right sets up a standard supercross triple (rare in 2026) and into the whoops. These whoops will likely be jumpers/rhythm by the main events but watch for that entry speed to be a variable (like Glendale). If the whoops were clay, these would unequivocally be blitzers, but soft dirt changes the dynamic drastically.

Another netted 180 brings riders into a short rhythm section that has two basic approaches. If riders go outside, they will likely double then tabletop-to-single. On a hard clay track, they would triple onto the tabletop, but Seattle dirt discourages such things. If riders rhythm through the whoops and can brake on the last whoop, they can dive inside in the 180 and then go roll, step on-step off. This is a line that the Coop’s would likely utilize.

A 180 brings riders back towards the first corner but this time riders go past it and into a long 180 left sand corner. These long sandy corners have been a mainstay in 2026 and have provided some passing and time saving opportunities. Watch for maintenance throughout the evening to have a direct impact on the ideal line. Hunter Lawrence has been caught out twice now in the main event (A2 and Glendale) with maintenance changing the ideal line (outside at A2 and then inside at Glendale).

Exiting the sand brings riders over a double and into the first rhythm section along the sidelines.