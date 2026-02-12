The sixth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Seattle, Washington. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450SX
Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out
Barcia sustained a concussion and two broken bones in his back at the season opener. Currently there is no timetable on his return to action.
Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out
Bloss broke his wrist when he crashed on press day before A1. Liqui Moly Beta has since withdrawn from the rest of the supercross season to focus on the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Cade Clason – Collarbone | Out
Clason broke his collarbone in multiple spots when he crashed in Houston. He’ll miss multiple rounds.
Austin Forkner – Hand | Out
Forkner crashed on press day before Houston and sustained a fracture to his left hand. He’ll be in a cast for a few weeks, after which the injury will be assessed on a weekly basis.
RJ Hampshire – Illness | In
Hampshire was sick during the week leading into Glendale and was in no shape to race on Saturday, prompting him to pull out after one qualifying session. He’s doing better and is racing in Seattle.
Logan Karnow – Collarbone, Shoulder, Ribs | Out
Karnow had a bad crash in San Diego and sustained a broken collarbone, several broken ribs, and a torn coracoclavicular ligament. He’s had surgery and is on the mend.
Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out
Lawrence is out for roughly three months due to a fractured right ankle/foot sustained before the season. He’s expected to line up at some point before the SX season ends.
Max Miller – Arm, Leg, Head | Out
Miller had a bad crash in Glendale in which he sustained a concussion, a compound fracture to the radius and ulna on the right arm, which required surgery, and a spiral fracture to the right tibia which also required surgery.
Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out
Oldenburg crashed in San Diego and sustained a concussion and broke his left arm in three places. Liqui Moly Beta has since withdrawn from the rest of the supercross season to focus on the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Joey Savatgy – Toe | In
Savatgy has been racing with a broken big left toe after he crashed in Houston. Shifting is painful, but it won’t prevent him from entering any races.
Malcolm Stewart – Banged Up | In
Stewart, who’s been riding through pain after a big crash at the season opener, had a few crashes in Glendale that ended his main event prematurely. He’s in for Seattle.
Jordon Smith – Shoulder | Out
Smith sustained a shoulder injury at the final round of the 2025 Monster Energy SMX World Championship that required surgery. He’ll return to racing in Arlington.
250SX West Division
Julien Beaumer – Back | Out
Beaumer will sit supercross out in 2026 due to a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra, sustained last year in the SMX Playoffs.
Anthony Bourdon – Arms | Out
Bourdon sustained ligament damage and multiple fractures to both wrists while practicing during the week before Glendale. He’ll be out of action for a while.
Jack Chambers – Wrist | Out
Chambers broke his wrist while practicing and will be out eight to nine weeks.
Ty Freehill – Wrist | Out
Freehill dislocated his wrist in his heat race at A2. He’s had surgery and hasn’t raced since. He’s out for Seattle.
Chance Hymas – Shoulder | Out
Hymas got caught up in a first turn pileup at A2 and dislocated his left shoulder. He’s had surgery and will be recovering for roughly eight weeks.
Dilan Schwartz – Back, Rib | Out
Schwartz crashed during qualifying in Houston and sustained a broken rib and two broken vertebrae. He should be back at some point this season, but he’s out for now.
Jo Shimoda – Back | Out
Shimoda fractured and displaced two vertebrae in his upper back and lower neck before the season. He’s on the mend and is expected to see action in supercross at some point this year.
250SX East Division
The first 250SX East Division race is the February 21 Arlington SX.
Gage Linville – Ribs, Liver, Lung | Out
Linville crashed while preparing for the start of the 250SX East Division and sustained “five broken ribs, grade three lacerated liver, and a small collapsed lung.” In an Instagram post Linville said he plans on coming back before the end of the season.