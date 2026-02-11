Results Archive
Supercross
Houston
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 14
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Feb 14
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
Full Schedule

Weege Show Wednesday: Deep Dive on Hunter's Consistency, Privateer Hero Rodbell and More

February 11, 2026, 1:40pm
Seattle, WA SeattleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Jason Weigandt provides the final word on Glendale and Monster Energy AMA Supecross before previewing Seattle. Stacked field (still!) racing on what's likely to be a brutal track? Bring it on! Meanwhile, there is something to say about consistency...and the one rider that embodies that through the first five rounds is Hunter Lawrence. Without a main event win, he now is the points leader in the 450 class , but Weege thinks that's a non-story because Hunter will win soon. Then, SLR Honda rider and HVAC expert Justin Rodbell joins us to chat about riding better now that he doesn't have to work 9-5 during the week. Watch to see what to look for heading into round six at Seattle!

Weege Show Wednesday is presented by Yoshimura, Yamaha Motorsports, Fly Racing, Ontrack School and Throttle Jockey.

Video: Jason Weigandt
Edit: Rob Filebark

