Steve Matthes’ Observations From Glendale

Okay, when Hunter Lawrence emerged with the lead early, I thought to myself—this is it, Hunter. Here's where you get your first win of your career! It was all set up! But then Roczen passed him and opened a gap, but that's still okay! Because Roczen has great early lap speed and doesn't always finish strong, and you know who finishes strong? Hunter Lawrence! So not all was lost.

But with four minutes to go, Roczen's lead was the same, and I came to the realization that this would indeed not be Lawrence's first 450SX win of his career. He still rode well, got the red plate, and I think was still happy.

Stop with the "Does Hunter win the title with no wins?" talk, please. It's 17 rounds, man! Not going to happen. If he races until the end of the series, he'll get some wins.

If you're Cooper Webb, you're closer to the lead than you were three weeks ago, and I suspect that's good for you. Seattle this weekend is going to be a good one for Webb as he figures out the lines, cuts down on the turns, and gets to the front. That track will be absolutely brutal and Webb has won there the last two years.

Webb said on the PulpMX Show Monday night that he made a run at Hunter for a bit, and then, because the track was getting slicker, he decided to settle in for the podium. He also indicated that Kenny was having a "Kenny type of night" and knows that when that happens, you can't really stop the 94.

I've been wrong before about things in this sport (hey, I've been RIGHT about a lot also, bro, but we'll save that for later), like I thought Cole Seely was going to go and get multiple wins once he got one. I thought Justin Barcia in his rookie year was going to go on a "McGrath-type" of run. I thought James Stewart would be the winningest rider of all time, and I'm sure there are a bunch more.