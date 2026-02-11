Results Archive
Supercross
Houston
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 14
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Feb 14
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
Full Schedule

Gage Linville Injured in Practice Crash

February 11, 2026, 11:15am
Gage Linville Injured in Practice Crash
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Gage Linville took to Instagram this morning to announce a practice crash will keep him sidelined for the immediate future. The Dirt Legal Dirt Bike Depot WMR KTM Racing Team rider said he had a “freak accident” crash at the practice track yesterday (February 10) that resulted in five broken ribs, a grade three lacerated liver, and a small collapsed lung.

Linville is returning to the KTM-backed DBD Racing team for the third consecutive year, although his 2026 racing debut is now on hold for the time being. He picked up his maiden professional podium in the mud at the Foxborough SX last April, finishing third in the 250SX main event.

Linville’s Instagram post read:

“Kinda at a loss of words. Had a freak accident yesterday where the bike locked up on the face of a jump and crashed pretty good. Ended up with 5 broken ribs, grade 3 lacerated liver, and a small collapsed lung. I’ve had a great offseason and felt the best I ever had coming into round 1 for east coast. Everything happens for a reason and I WILL be back at some point during the season to show what I’m capable of and what all we have been working on. Thanks to everybody who has my back through the highs and the lows🙏🏼❤️ Big shoutout to @kensleeannw for staying at the hospital with me and taking care of me❤️ Thank you to everybody who sticks behind me🙏🏼”

  • Supercross

    Arlington

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, February 21
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      February 21 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show  
      Live
      February 21 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
Arlington Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
