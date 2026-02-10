The Glendale Supercross was a big step for Lux Turner. The Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha rider got the holeshot and had the early race lead over his teammate Parker Ross in the first 250SX heat race of the night. Unfortunately, Ross crashed in the section before the finish line and green flag waved.

Turner rode great as he led the first six laps before getting passed by both Maximus Vohland and Levi Kitchen before finishing third in the eight-lap race. It was a good experience leading laps in Monster Energy AMA Supercross for the first time. Behind him came second-year pro Avery Long, who rode home an impressive fourth in the heat race.

In the main event, Turner was 17th at the holeshot line and was as far back as 19th on the first lap before he moved forward and finished 11th. It was a step in the right direction for the 20-year-old, now in just his third year of 250SX racing. The main thing to remember is that Turner broke his wrist while leading the Australian Boost Mobile AusX Supercross Championship, and wasn't even expected to line up for the early rounds of 2026. He's been working his way back to form, and quickly.

Turner said the following in the team’s post-race release.

“It definitely felt good to get a holeshot and lead some laps in the Heat Race. It’s funny, it felt very peaceful in the lead and I really liked it. I feel like that’s where I belong, so I’m going to keep working to put myself in good positions. Going into the Main Event I really wanted to get another good start, but ended up getting shuffled back to almost dead last and battled back for 11th. I was happy with my charge through the whole race. I’m getting stronger and feel like we made massive improvements this weekend that can continue each week.”

He went into more depth in an Instagram post, saying: