“Cameron [McAdoo] was messing with me after the race because I ran it in on him," said Levi Kitchen. "He didn't really know I was there and he comes off, he's like, 'You're the dirtiest rider ever!' And he got me for a second! He was all serious. I felt so bad. And he's like, 'I'm just messing with you too. I would've done the same thing.'"

Yes, another race where Levi had to come from the back to fight for spots, this time not from a first-turn crash but just a bad start. Kitchen charged from 19th to second, a great ride, although he’s quick to point out that Haiden Deegan will still be a tough problem to solve if he wants race wins.

“I know I was the fastest guy on the track the second half, but I also know the position Haiden was in. When you control the race from the front like that, I mean, it's pretty easy,” he says. “I've been there, you can kind of just manage it. And he probably feels pretty safe when he looks back and he sees the other guys are ways back and I'm 10 seconds back on the first lap. So, I can't keep doing that, but I'm just going to keep trying. Hopefully I can get up there and just give the fans what they want, hopefully a good battle and that's what I look forward to.”

Kitchen’s next stop is Seattle, the home race for the native of Washougal, Washington, and a race he dominated two years ago. He grabbed a huge holeshot that night, by the way. Since then, starts have been an issue. What has changed? Well, Kawasaki introduced a new KX250 engine last year that was very fast on top-end, but the team found it lacked a little bit of the bottom end they wanted for starts. They played with engine packages and gearing during the season last year and made gains, but the off-season really let them go to work. They emerged with so much grunt that it was throwing off Kitchen’s starting technique. What’s the issue? Kitchen is used to sitting way forward on the tank off the line, and when the bike launches hard, he’d get shoved back a bit. Because he’s so tall, every move is exaggerated, so falling backwards even slightly makes a huge change in leverage on the bike.