GNCC Season Preview Ahead of 2026 Season Start at Big Buck GNCC This Weekend

In the WXC division, Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Korie Steede enters the 2026 season as the defending National Champion and the racer to beat. After taking home her first national championship, Steede established herself in the Women’s field. With her proven ability to perform under pressure, Steede returns to the WXC class looking to defend her title as a new wave of challengers aims to close the gap.

Enduro Engineering Triumph Racing’s Shelby Turner finished third in the WXC standings last season, showing consistent speed and competitiveness throughout 2025. Heading into 2026, Turner looks to build on that momentum and challenge at the front of the championship battle.

FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Brandy Richards also emerges as a contender in the WXC division after earning two victories during the 2025 season. Heading into 2026, Richards carries that momentum into the new season as she looks to build on her success in the GNCC series and contend for the WXC championship.

After putting together a strong 2025 season highlighted by multiple podium finishes, Am Pro Yamaha’s Danielle McDonald enters 2026 with momentum in the WXC division. Her consistent performances throughout last season reinforced her presence among the class’s top competitors as she looks to continue climbing toward the top step of the podium.

As the new season draws near, the WXC division continues to be one of the most competitive classes in GNCC Racing. With defending champion Korie Steede, proven race winners like Brandy Richards, consistent frontrunners such as Shelby Turner and Danielle McDonald, and a growing field of other challengers, the battle for the WXC title promises to be intense from the opening round onward. With momentum, experience, and rising talent across the field, the 2026 season is set to deliver a great season of racing.

The 2026 Progressive GNCC Series prepares to launch at Big Buck, and anticipation is building. With a deep XC1 field, a highly competitive XC2 class, and a stacked WXC division, the season opener promises to set the tone for what could be one of the most unpredictable and competitive years in recent memory. Big Buck has historically delivered dramatic battles and breakthrough performances, and with multiple champions, rising contenders, and returning veterans converging on the start line, the opening round is set to offer a glimpse into how the championship picture may begin to take shape.