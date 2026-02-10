GNCC Season Preview Ahead of 2026 Season Start at Big Buck GNCC This Weekend
The following press release is from the Grand National Cross Country Series:
2026 Progressive Insurance Grand National Cross Country Series Motorcycle Season Preview
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - As the 2026 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, an AMA National Championship, approaches this weekend, the motorcycle division is set to deliver another action-packed season. With a stacked XC1 field and a group of fast XC2 and WXC riders, another thrilling year of GNCC racing is upon us.
After last year's championship battle came down to the wire with FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley ultimately clinching the championship, Kelley has solidified himself as one of the best racers in the field. His consistency and determination have set the standard at the front of the pack as he enters 2026 as the rider to beat.
- GNCC
Big BuckMODIFIED WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Saturday, February 14
However, one of the most anticipated storylines heading into the new season is the arrival of FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Grant Davis in the XC1 class. Davis was on track to win the National Championship from the XC2 class last season before injury halted his campaign. Now, entering the premier class, he brings proven speed and confidence with sights set on overall victories and a championship run.
Adding even more depth to the XC1 lineup, Cody Barnes makes the move up from XC2 after an impressive season that saw him finish third overall in the national standings. Barnes also joins the Liqui Moly Factory Beta Race Team for 2026, and his transition to the XC1 positions him as one of the top riders to watch in the title picture.
AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper continues to be an important factor in the overall conversation after finishing fourth in the overall standings last season. Throughout 2025, Draper consistently battled near the front, showcasing the pace needed to be one of the series top competitors. As the new season approaches, he is ready to take another step forward in the championship hunt for 2026.
In the XC2 division, Angus Riordan emerges as one of the favorites for the class championship after finishing third in the class standings and fifth overall last season. Riordan enters 2026 with the Phoenix Racing Honda team following an offseason move, and with the top two XC2 finishes from last year moving up to XC1, he finds himself in a prime position to take home the class title.
Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski also carries momentum into the new season after earning his first career overall victory at the final round, Ironman, last year. That breakthrough result showcased his potential to influence the overall battle and marked him as another rider capable of making an impact at the front of the field.
AmPro Yamaha’s Kailub Russell’s return to GNCC competition last season quickly reminded the paddock of his talent. After taking home the win at the John Penton GNCC, Russell proved that he still possesses the speed and experience to compete with the best. Entering 2026, he will look to continue building toward the form that once made him the most dominant force in off-road racing.
Jordan Ashburn continues to be a proven threat in the XC1 division after securing three class victories in 2025. His performances continue to reinforce his status among GNCC’s elite competitors. Now joining the Phoenix Racing Honda team for 2026, the 2022 National Champion remains a serious contender for wins and championship contention.
Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Steward Baylor remains one of the most versatile racers in the GNCC field. Being able to win on any given weekend, Baylor’s presence always adds unpredictability to the championship battle, and he continues to be a rider who cannot be overlooked.
Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Josh Strang closed out the season with a string of strong performances, reminding the field why he remains one of the most respected riders in GNCC. As the new season rolls around, Strang looks to carry that late-season momentum into 2026 and once again challenge for podiums and wins.
2023 Overall National Champion Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig Delong also remains a key name in the XC1 conversation heading into 2026. With a fourth overall finish at Round 10 last season and overall success, DeLong continues to be a rider capable of influencing the outcome at the front of the field.
Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Josh Toth makes his return to GNCC Racing after taking the win at Snowshoe last season before being sidelined by an injury. Now back on the start line, Toth brings proven race-winning ability to an already deep field of riders.
After dealing with an injury mid-season last year and returning for the later rounds in 2025, FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Johnny Girroir closed out the season with a fourth overall finish at Ironman. Heading into 2026, the 2024 National Champion looks to re-establish himself in the overall title fight.
Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Nick DeFeo is another rider to keep an eye on at Big Buck and throughout the 2026 GNCC season. He delivered one of the most memorable moments of the 2025 season when he made history at the opening round as the first XC2 rider to physically win an overall from the XC2 line. Entering the new season, DeFeo remains a rider capable of challenging the limits of the XC2 class and influencing the overall results.
With a mix of established champions, rising stars, returning veterans, and new team dynamics, the XC1 and XC2 divisions are ready for another highly competitive season. As riders prepare for the opening round at Big Buck, the overall championship picture appears wide open, with multiple contenders capable of shaping the title fight throughout the year.
In the WXC division, Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Korie Steede enters the 2026 season as the defending National Champion and the racer to beat. After taking home her first national championship, Steede established herself in the Women’s field. With her proven ability to perform under pressure, Steede returns to the WXC class looking to defend her title as a new wave of challengers aims to close the gap.
Enduro Engineering Triumph Racing’s Shelby Turner finished third in the WXC standings last season, showing consistent speed and competitiveness throughout 2025. Heading into 2026, Turner looks to build on that momentum and challenge at the front of the championship battle.
FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Brandy Richards also emerges as a contender in the WXC division after earning two victories during the 2025 season. Heading into 2026, Richards carries that momentum into the new season as she looks to build on her success in the GNCC series and contend for the WXC championship.
After putting together a strong 2025 season highlighted by multiple podium finishes, Am Pro Yamaha’s Danielle McDonald enters 2026 with momentum in the WXC division. Her consistent performances throughout last season reinforced her presence among the class’s top competitors as she looks to continue climbing toward the top step of the podium.
As the new season draws near, the WXC division continues to be one of the most competitive classes in GNCC Racing. With defending champion Korie Steede, proven race winners like Brandy Richards, consistent frontrunners such as Shelby Turner and Danielle McDonald, and a growing field of other challengers, the battle for the WXC title promises to be intense from the opening round onward. With momentum, experience, and rising talent across the field, the 2026 season is set to deliver a great season of racing.
The 2026 Progressive GNCC Series prepares to launch at Big Buck, and anticipation is building. With a deep XC1 field, a highly competitive XC2 class, and a stacked WXC division, the season opener promises to set the tone for what could be one of the most unpredictable and competitive years in recent memory. Big Buck has historically delivered dramatic battles and breakthrough performances, and with multiple champions, rising contenders, and returning veterans converging on the start line, the opening round is set to offer a glimpse into how the championship picture may begin to take shape.
The 2026 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series will kick off on February 14-15, 2026, with the VP Racing Fuels Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina. To check out the full 2026 GNCC Series schedule, click HERE.
For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.
- Facebook: @gnccracing
- Instagram: @gncc_racing
- YouTube: @racertv
- X: @gnccracing