Supercross
Houston
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 14
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Feb 14
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Glendale Post-Race Interviews: Deegan, Kitchen, Lawrence, Roczen, Pipes, and More

February 9, 2026, 1:30pm
Glendale, AZ - Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The fifth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has come and gone. Haiden Deegan took the 250SX main event win as Kawasaki teammates Levi Kitchen and Cameron McAdoo rounded out the overall podium.

In 450SX, Ken Roczen took the win over Hunter Lawrence and Cooper Webb rounding out the overall podium. Eli Tomac finished 12th after a first-turn crash, meaning Lawrence takes over the points lead. 

Hear from the entire 250SX and 450SX podium finishers, as well as Suzuki's Dustin Pipes.

Supercross

Glendale - 250SX West

February 7, 2026
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:23.272 58.111 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:27.428 4.156 58.255 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo 16:29.255 1.827 58.538 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Supercross

Glendale - 450SX

February 7, 2026
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:48.239 56.700 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:51.562 3.324 57.324 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 22:04.987 13.426 57.506 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
