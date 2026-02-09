The fifth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has come and gone. Haiden Deegan took the 250SX main event win as Kawasaki teammates Levi Kitchen and Cameron McAdoo rounded out the overall podium.

In 450SX, Ken Roczen took the win over Hunter Lawrence and Cooper Webb rounding out the overall podium. Eli Tomac finished 12th after a first-turn crash, meaning Lawrence takes over the points lead.

Hear from the entire 250SX and 450SX podium finishers, as well as Suzuki's Dustin Pipes.