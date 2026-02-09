When the dust settled in Glendale we had a new 450SX class winner with Ken Roczen, trouble for Eli Tomac, another dominant 250SX ride from Haiden Deegan, and another bad start for Levi Kitchen. To get better insight into the how and why factors at Glendale, we fired off our questions to former pro and NBC on track analyst, Jason Thomas.

The track in Glendale is typically pretty hard and dry. Did that trend hold true on Saturday? And how did the condition of the track affect how the riders attacked things?

Yes, it was still Glendale in the end. They did a good job of keeping traction and moisture in the dirt but by the end of the evening, it had hardened to a familiar place. The berms were still relatively tacky but the flat corners became slippery. To offset the lack of traction riders have to consciously manage throttle application and also be mindful of body positioning. Techniques used were things like weighting the outside footpeg to add traction when turning, sliding up on the front of the bike to add weight to the front tire, and staying light on the bike entering the whoops.

The start was extremely long. How do the higher speeds coming into the first turn change a rider’s start strategy?

It’s a double edged sword. The upside is that a longer start creates more distance between riders simply because there is more time to create it. In theory, more distance between riders will lessen the chances of bars locking and contact happening in the first corner. The downside is if and when contact happens and chaos reigns, the speed is much higher and crashes are more violent.