The work is starting to make a mark.

“We ended off the year pretty heavy with that Slay’s World Tour and just being on the road riding for fans all over," he says. "Then there was all the editing we did for that and there was just constant work out at my property. Yeah, if it’s not one thing, it’s another thing. I’m constantly on the move and it’s taken a toll on my body. I think it’s all even come from driving. I ride all day and then I drive home and I’m sitting a slouch. I need to fix my posture.”

A motocross athlete with his own way of doing things, Hodges’ riding, creativity and even jump building is ceaseless.

“Yeah, it never really stops either,” explained Hodges of his around the clock high adventures. “I’m trying to ride and then I’ve been working on my YouTube channel a lot lately. Just for my personal channel and then it is just constant editing work. I come home and edit and then try to stay on top of everything. I’m maintaining the property and keeping everything running there and working on jumps. Then we’re traveling and doing shows. There is always something going on. I’ve done a little bit of stunt work lately, too. I just did a Harry Styles music video that’s coming up. I got to do a stunt double scene for that. I’m always constantly trying to do things that are different and are fun and I can make money while doing it. I just love all aspects of dirt bike riding dirt bikes and filming."

Then the tour added some more miles.

“The Slay’s World is something we did last year and continued on into 2026,” continued Hodges. “We got our box trailer loaded up. I brought three mountain bikes, two 110s, a 230, my quad, three 450s and all of our snowboards. Honestly, we were in over our heads. We brought so much stuff. At the end of the day, though, I just wanted to ride my dirt bikes. We started off going snowboarding in Mount Hood, Oregon. We went to Washougal and went to the National and watched the races. We rode with Josh Hill and got on a private track. We rode sand dunes in Oregon. They were incredible sand dunes. The dunes were so cool. It was kind of a bit harder to find big jumps up there, but the scenery and everything was so cool.

“We got all the videos up from the road trip,” furthered Hodges. “The last video went up the last week of December of 2025. Yeah, that was the first time we did a road trip tour like that. I had myself, my two buddies plus my dad. I thought my dad was going to be the driver for the trip, but I ended up doing most of the driving because he was so sketchy behind the wheel. We all got in an RV and hit the West Coast. We started off up in Oregon and then made our way back down to Encinitas. We went riding and mountain biking and we snowboarded. It was just kind of the dream tour I’ve always wanted to do since I was a little kid. I got to do it with my two buddies and my dad. Thanks to Monster Energy, we got to make that happen. It was a lot of fun. We learned a lot what to do and what not to do on a road trip. It was really good to get this first one out of the way.