Press Days have typically been about getting the riders a little track time prior to race day as well as a chance for the media chat with them. But...now we get time with a handful of the Team Managers to check in and find out even more. Watch to see what Dustin Pipes (HEP Suzuki), Mitch Payton (Pro Circuit Kawasaki), Robbie Malinoski (ClubMX) and Cari Houser Schehr (Grindstone Friesen Group Racing) had to say about what to look for heading into round five of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Video: Tom Journet

Edit: Rob Filebark