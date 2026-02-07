Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 14
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Feb 14
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
Watch: Team Managers Speak, including Mitch Payton: "I Want Them to be Aggressive"

February 7, 2026, 8:25am
Glendale, AZ GlendaleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Press Days have typically been about getting the riders a little track time prior to race day as well as a chance for the media chat with them. But...now we get time with a handful of the Team Managers to check in and find out even more. Watch to see what Dustin Pipes (HEP Suzuki), Mitch Payton (Pro Circuit Kawasaki), Robbie Malinoski (ClubMX) and Cari Houser Schehr (Grindstone Friesen Group Racing) had to say about what to look for heading into round five of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Video: Tom Journet
Edit: Rob Filebark

