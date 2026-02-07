RJ Hampshire Withdraws From Glendale Supercross With Illness

RJ Hampshire will not be racing tonight in Glendale. Racer X's Steve Matthes has confirmed with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team manager, Nate Ramsey, that Hampshire is sick and has withdrawn from racing after participating in the first qualifier. Hampshire has been dealing with a head cold and woke up with vomiting and the flu. "It's completely unsafe for him to be out there," Ramsey later said on Race Day Live.

Hampshire was noticeably off in the first qualifier, setting a lap time almost three seconds off the top pace, and was the slowest in the 450SX A group. Further details will be provided when they become available.