Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Supercross
Houston
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Ryder DiFrancesco
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 14
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Feb 14
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
Full Schedule

Max Vohland Breaks News on Race Day Live: “Likely Going to Extend” Contract With ClubMX for 2027

February 7, 2026, 2:20pm
Glendale, AZ GlendaleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

ClubMX Yamaha’s Max Vohland joined Race Day Live qualifying broadcasts hosts Justin Brayton and Adam Cianciarulo for a live sit-down interview during the 450SX group C qualifying session. In the interview, Vohland talked about developing the bike and continuing to improve.

Vohland also stated he is “likely going to extend” his contract with the ClubMX team for 2027.

“I feel comfortable on the bike, I know the power, I’ve ridden it for two years now and most likely going to extend for next year,” Vohland said.

“Breaking news right here?” asked Brayton.

“Yeah, right here, just now. You just heard it,” confirmed Vohland.

“Oh, I love that! Nice. We’re back with ClubMX Yamaha next year!” Brayton said.

Vohland turned pro with Red Bull KTM in 2021 then raced with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki in 2024, only making two main events before a season-ending injury. He then joined the Yamaha-backed ClubMX team ahead of the 2025 season. After a long recovery process, the second-generation pro rider landed his maiden podium finish at the Pittsburgh SX when he finished third.

He has finished 7-8-5-4 in the first four rounds of 2026 supercross.

Sacramento, CA United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
4
Supercross 
Houston 		250SX WestJanuary 31, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		250SX WestJanuary 24, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
8
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SX WestJanuary 17, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		250SX WestJanuary 10, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
