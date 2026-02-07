Live Written Updates and Results From Glendale Supercross

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed.

Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info.

Morning Report

The first four rounds of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship have been incredible, producing three different 450SX winners already with more almost certainly on the way. Eli Tomac continues to lead the points, but just by four over Hunter Lawrence, who came tantalizingly close to getting his first ever 450SX win last week in Houston. We’ve seen incredible effort from Ken Roczen, who’s led a ton of laps already and won one of last week’s Triple Crown races, and Cooper Webb finally got on the box when he took the overall win last week. In 250SX action, Haiden Deegan has taken control of the series, winning the last three and amassing a 19-point lead over Max Anstie in second. Will he make it four in a row? No matter what happens, it’s going to be exciting to see how it all plays out later today in State Farm Stadium. For a list of more storylines to follow tonight, go here.

One rider who will miss the action is Austin Forkner, due to a fractured hand sustained last week at press day. Joey Savatgy has a broken toe, also sustained in Houston, but he’ll still line up to race. For a full look at who’s in and who’s out, check out our Injury Report.

As far as the track goes, it’s typically pretty hard and dry here. We haven’t been down on track walk just yet, but just from walking along the edge of it earlier this morning and taking a look, it seems like typical Glendale dirt. They’re busy hosing down the track surface right now to help combat the dryness that will want to appear later today. The track itself is big, thanks to the large floorspace here in State Farm Stadium. The start straight is very long and gets incorporated into the track lap after lap, and there are several long rhythm lanes. There’s also a long, sweeping righthand sand section that looks as though it’s meant to have a working inside and outside lane.

Update - On track walk we noticed one of the turns, a near 180-degree lefthander, is made from deep, soft mulch, which should be interesting when guys start blasting through it. There's also a fair amount of it mixed into the rest of the dirt.