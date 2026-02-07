Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Supercross
Houston
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 14
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Feb 14
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
Full Schedule

Eli Tomac Update After Glendale SX Crash: “Good Thing Is We're Not Too Far Down and We're Fine”

February 7, 2026, 10:35pm
Eli Tomac Update After Glendale SX Crash: “Good Thing Is We're Not Too Far Down and We're Fine”
Glendale, AZ GlendaleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Eli Tomac did not have the main event he wanted at the Glendale Supercross. The Red Bull KTM rider came into the fifth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross as the championship leader and finished second in overall qualifying to his teammate Jorge Prado before they both pulled massive starts and dominated their respect heat races (Tomac in heat one, Prado in heat two).

Unfortunately, Tomac did not get the jump he got in the heat race when the gates dropped on the main event. Then, he got collected when Christian Craig went down in the first turn and it collected Tomac and Colt Nichols, too. All three riders got up under their own power, with Nichols and Craig getting their bikes as quickly as possible. Tomac was slow to get up and not in a rush to get back to his bike, causing some alarm. However, Tomac did eventually get going, starting dead last. He was not fully up to speed for a few laps and he eventually caught 21st place, Josh Cartwright at the time, and started to make passes forward. Towards the middle half of the race, Tomac was running some of the fastest lap times of the race, although outside of the top ten still. He came through the checkered flag 12th.

Afterwards, he was interviewed by trackside reporter Will Christien, where he said he was not injured. Tomac told Christien the following:

“Yeah, just put myself in a position where bad things can happen, of course. So, start… got a little bit pinched, and then I got taken out by Craig. And so, I don't know what happened, before that or why he crashed or if he caused it. All I know is Craig hit me, and I was done. So, it took me a little while to get warmed up again to kinda get my body loosened up and going, and, yeah, that's what I had, to get back to 12th. And good thing is we're not too far down, and we're fine, so it tough to do some digging now.”

Watch the crash in the highlights below.

We will see if tonight's post-race release from KTM has any additional information, so stay tuned.

This is two weeks in a row with Tomac going down hard but avoiding injury, following last weekend’s crash in race two of the Houston SX Triple Crown. Tomac hit the brakes while going up the face of a jump and his bike endoed but luckily, he jumped off and avoided serious injury. Since Tomac won the first two rounds of the season, he has finished 3-4-12 in the following three races.

In terms of the championship though, Tomac leaves third in the points as Hunter Lawrence (second in tonight’s main event) and Ken Roczen (winner of tonight’s race) both passed him. Lawrence will have the 450SX points lead for the first time in his career after starting the season 4-2-2-2-2. Tomac will have time to regroup before next Saturday’s Seattle SX at Lumen Field on February 14. 

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 106
2Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 101
3Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 98
4Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 91
5Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 89
Full Standings
Read Now
March 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted