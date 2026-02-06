The second 2026 SMX Next – Supercross qualifying race is done and dusted followed the Houston SX. It was another win by a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider, this time Caden Dudney taking the win. Deacon Denno landed his first podium finish in the program by finishing second as Landen Gordon makes it two straight third-place finishes to start the season. Is does Dudney have the best raw speed in the current field? Can anyone else match his speed?

Watch as Travis Delnicki, Cody Darr, and Mitch Kendra recap the results and provide injury updates to Kayden Minear, Kade Johnson, and Landon Gibson, who did not race the main event after qualifying injuries.

Then, the trio talks about some riders that went through the current format of the SMX Next program and are riding well in 250SX at the moment in 250SX West (Parker Ross, Lux Turner, etc.) and riders they are excited to see in 250SX East here soon (Cole Davies, Drew Adams, Alexander Fedortsov, Gavin Towers, etc.). They also cover the 2023 Anaheim 2 SX Futures race and results, which featured a ton of current, young 250SX factory riders and which riders have benefitted the most from the SMX Next program.

And then Seth Dennis, fresh off a seventh in the SMX Next main event in Houston, jumps into the call to talk about his Houston race, the difference between the practice track and the racetrack Saturday under the lights, and more. Check it out!

Hosts: Travis Delnicki, Cody Darr, and Mitch Kendra