Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Supercross
Houston
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 7
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 14
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Feb 14
News
Full Schedule

Roundtable Video: Houston SMX Next - SX Recap, Seth Dennis Jumps in Too!

February 6, 2026, 2:35pm
Houston, TX HoustonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The second 2026 SMX Next – Supercross qualifying race is done and dusted followed the Houston SX. It was another win by a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider, this time Caden Dudney taking the win. Deacon Denno landed his first podium finish in the program by finishing second as Landen Gordon makes it two straight third-place finishes to start the season. Is does Dudney have the best raw speed in the current field? Can anyone else match his speed?

Watch as Travis Delnicki, Cody Darr, and Mitch Kendra recap the results and provide injury updates to Kayden Minear, Kade Johnson, and Landon Gibson, who did not race the main event after qualifying injuries.

Then, the trio talks about some riders that went through the current format of the SMX Next program and are riding well in 250SX at the moment in 250SX West (Parker Ross, Lux Turner, etc.) and riders they are excited to see in 250SX East here soon (Cole Davies, Drew Adams, Alexander Fedortsov, Gavin Towers, etc.). They also cover the 2023 Anaheim 2 SX Futures race and results, which featured a ton of current, young 250SX factory riders and which riders have benefitted the most from the SMX Next program.

And then Seth Dennis, fresh off a seventh in the SMX Next main event in Houston, jumps into the call to talk about his Houston race, the difference between the practice track and the racetrack Saturday under the lights, and more. Check it out!

Hosts: Travis Delnicki, Cody Darr, and Mitch Kendra

Supercross

Houston - SMX Next Main Event

January 31, 2026
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Caden Dudney Caden Dudney 9:09.520 50.147 Des Moines, IA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Deacon Denno Deacon Denno 9:11.052 1.533 50.974 Fort Worth, TX United States Triumph TF 250-X
3 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon 9:16.119 5.067 50.551 Murrieta, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Jesson Turner Jesson Turner 9:23.186 7.068 51.819 Lockesburg, AR United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Jeremy Fappani Jeremy Fappani 9:24.285 1.099 52.137 Scottsdale, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results

Read Now
March 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted