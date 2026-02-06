Never Stop

Cooper Webb’s win in Houston was about the most Cooper Webb thing he could have done. After a frustrating first three rounds to start the season Webb was way down in points and was already talking about diminished title hopes. Then, when he needs it most, he goes out and gets the W in Houston. Quit is something Webb just doesn’t seem to have in him, and this win could be just what he needs to reinsert himself into the championship picture. Look for Webb to be more of a factor up front in Glendale this weekend. -Hansel

Racing’s Cruelty

If you’re Hunter Lawrence you’ve got to be wondering how many times the dice can be rolled before his number comes up. He’s been so close to winning a 450SX main event, and for a while in Houston, as they ran, he was about to get his first. Instead, he had to settle for his third second place in a row. To add insult to injury, Lawrence won one of the Triple Crown races while Webb, the overall winner, didn’t. Lawrence has got to be wondering when that win will finally come! We are too, but we know it’ll come at some point this season. Maybe in Glendale? -Hansel

Holeshot and Win

Ken Roczen is very good in Arizona. He’s won there several times, with the last win coming there in 2024, and he’s almost always on the podium. He’s also been fantastic so far in 2026, leading laps in multiple races, and he absolutely dominated the first Triple Crown race last week in Houston. If Roczen holeshots this weekend there’s a strong chance he just holds that lead the whole way through. -Hansel