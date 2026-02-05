Jason Weigandt provides the final word on Houston and Monster Energy AMA Supecross. Texas native Lane Shaw joins to talk about starting his racing career late in life and how he went from throwing a baseball to making main events on a dirtbike. In the 250 class, Haiden Deegan continues to dominate while in the 450 class, a former champion shows consistency pays and makes the title hunt a little more interesting... Weege Show Wednesday is presented by Yoshimura, Yamaha Motorsports, Fly Racing, OnTrack School and Throttle Jockey.