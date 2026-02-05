Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Supercross
Houston
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 7
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 14
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Feb 14
News
Full Schedule

Weege Show Wednesday: Yamaha's Pipeline from Amateur to 450 & How Eli Got Faster

February 5, 2026, 11:35am

Jason Weigandt provides the final word on Houston and Monster Energy AMA Supecross. Texas native Lane Shaw joins to talk about starting his racing career late in life and how he went from throwing a baseball to making main events on a dirtbike. In the 250 class, Haiden Deegan continues to dominate while in the 450 class, a former champion shows consistency pays and makes the title hunt a little more interesting... Weege Show Wednesday is presented by Yoshimura, Yamaha Motorsports, Fly Racing, OnTrack School and Throttle Jockey

Read Now
