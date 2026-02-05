These first few races, you haven't really had to be beast mode. You've kind of been more steady mode, like consistent. You know, you're getting starts and like that hasn't been your style as far as the rest of your career. How has that been?

Well, outside of Triple Crown, you're right. I've had some sweet starts, especially in the mains, and I've been steady. I will say I was probably a little impatient in that second Triple Crown moto. Even before I went over the bars, I had a moment and a rhythm just across from that where I basically whiskey throttled, and I was just like, whoa, I need to calm down. I almost looped out in the middle of the lane. But yeah, I don't know, I've been putting myself close to the front, so I haven't had to have these crazy come from behind rides. Maybe Anaheim 2. I could have been a little bit better, but it was still solid ride. So, yeah, I'm, I'm happy with everything that's that's gone down so far.

You had to go to your backup bike for race three in Houston. Was that much different? Did you feel the differences in? Was that a little nerve wracking to know it was, you know, you hadn't rode that bike all night?

Yeah, it's nerve wracking as heck doing that! And me, I'm like crazy sensitive to my bars and my levers. But it ended up working out. And then, I don't know, I got a better start on that bike, but I also changed gates and I'm really bummed I didn't go to that inside gate those first two races. But anyway, you know, stuff happens and they made the bike very close, like, it was the same. I was able to do my thing. But I I'll be totally straight up: I was not happy that I had to move to bike number two because it's just hard. It's hard like, no matter what, some things feel a little bit different, but, hey, Jade did a good job. Everyone did a good job setting that thing up. It freaking worked!

You are aware that you're a bit of an intimidating guy? I'd have to assume. Do you feel that way? You're intimidating to me. Like when I go do an interview with you. I'm scared of you a little bit, Eli. I don't know why, but are you aware of that?

[Laughs] Yeah, I'm slightly aware.

Okay, so I asked my first question in press Friday, and I don't remember exactly. I think I just asked, did you expect to be this good? And instantly I was just off my game because you looked at me like I was an idiot. Of course, you thought you were going to be good. And then I just. Yeah. And then I'm like, okay, I feel stupid now. Are the rest of my questions stupid? How do I do this interview? But yeah, you're intimidating, dude.

Well, hey, that's… I don't know you can't show all your cards all the time! [Laughs]

Reader question here: Would you race an MXGP race? If so, what track do you think you would like to race?

At this stage, I'm not like chomping at the bit to go do a GP and then plus if I'm good enough here, you know, I get to do des Nations. Where's it going, Ernie? Yes. This year I'm hoping to be a top-two 450 guy and do that. But I'm not chomping at the bit right now to go do any extra, by any means. But I've always said I would like to go ride some sand tracks. I wish we had some deeper sand tracks on our nationals, but it's not like it's not high on my list to go do that at this point. The other thing I do have some ambition for, though, is like getting back into some enduro stuff or some longer distance stuff. Whatever. Hard enduro, more technical riding like, I think I would maybe go down that route after after the current supercross/motocross stuff. I always think, like, Erzberg. Super cool. I know a couple of guys have tried it, and I'm sure I'll get my butt kicked, but that's the stuff that I feel like I'm looking forward to after after the supercross stuff.