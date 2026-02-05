JT on Why Glendale’s Unique Start Could Be a Factor

Round 5 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship heads to Glendale, Arizona, for sunny skies and much needed warmth. This round has become a favorite for many as the predictable conditions and large stadium floor often brings great racing. That wouldn’t be a change from what we have seen, though, as the 450 class in particular has been lights out thus far in 2026.
The start in Glendale is the longest of the still-young season to date. The long, double left-handed apex favors those that can get to the inside in the first apex. That shorter distance will matter as riders shuffle for position. Those that are pushed wide have a lot of track to cover to get to the first rhythm section. Further, they won’t have anything to pivot upon and will deal with a lack of traction. It’s a tough ask to sweep from the outside unless they can get to the first apex first.
The first rhythm section is fairly straightforward and track designers want triples to be had. The first lap will be an anomaly but, on most laps, riders will go 3-3-3-2. That sounds like a typical rhythm but there is a bend at the far end of the rhythm that will force riders to hit the last few jumps at an angle. This creates a tricky dynamic for racing as anyone wanting to make a pass has to realize that those on the outside are going to want to jump across from their right to left. Can the following rider make up enough distance to pull alongside and disallow that crossing? Perhaps but it will be dicey when that decision must be made.
After firing across the mechanics’ area, riders will enter the first of two sand sections. Both are long, 180-degree corners that look similar to Anaheim 2’s setup on paper. Watch for the track maintenance and small nuanced bumps and berms to dictate the better line here a la A2, as well.
The start straight is utilized in between aforementioned sand sections and the right-hand sand corner exits the first corner to the right side. Exiting the sand, riders hit the finish line jump and into a netted left-hand bowl berm.
A long rhythm section lines the stadium wall and there are two basic approaches here. The first is to jump over the tabletop, then 3-3-3 (or 3-3-2-1 and inside). The other option which might be as good or better, is step onto and off the tabletop, 3-3-2 and inside the next 90 left. The second option will be tricky to get the triple immediately after the step on-off so watch for that to tip the scales on preference.
The end zone area of the stadium is utilized by a basic 3-3 and into a tight left hand 90. That 90 sets up for a big double that spans the entire first corner and this double is basically non-negotiable for success.
Landing the double will provide ample speed for the upcoming whoops section. Those that want to jump whoops are frowning at this setup because there is simply no way that blitzing can be beaten with the entry speed that this double will provide. Further, Glendale’s whoops are often too hard-packed to become jumpers. If they were immediately out of a corner, it is conceivable but this setup, similar to 2025’s step on-off entry, is a blitzer's dream.
A 180 right leads to a rhythm section that is similar to Houston, and in the exact same location. The ideal line looks to be 3-3-2 and then race across the first corner. There is an option to double across the first corner, but I can’t find an ideal setup to use it. Tripling through these jumps is the only way to go, whether that be out of the corner or not is yet to be seen.
A 180 left sets riders up for a triple right out of the corner and into the first rhythm for lap two.
Who’s Hot
Deegs is en fuego. It’s impossible to not give him credit for the improvements he’s made thus far. He is the class of this field and by a lot.
Levi Kitchen finally had a calm weekend and landed on the podium for his troubles. He isn’t able to match Haiden (which is what many were looking for) but second place finishes are next best.
Cooper Webb lands in the hot zone for the first time in 2026 and for good reason. His bounce back win was much needed. He didn’t win any of the individual races, but 25 points is 25 points. He faces a challenge in Glendale to keep it going.
Eli Tomac seems to be the “fastest” guy right now. He leads the points and is entering his best track on paper. He looks like he’s on his best form maybe ever.
Hunter Lawrence is so close to winning that first 450 SX main event. Still, he is a real threat for this championship through relentless consistency and solid positioning early in the races.
Who’s Not
Max Anstie rebounded in the final race but sixth overall is not it. I still think he has a good chance to win another race and end up second in points but the magic of the first round is missing.
Michael Mosiman lost valuable points in Houston and the momentum that typically goes with it. To beat Deegs, these guys need to be perfect, and they are making it easier on him than they’d like.
Chase Sexton did not have the evening he wanted. He looked like he was going to go back-to-back in that first race, but it just came unraveled from there.
Aaron Plessinger has to be shaking his head at 2026. Much like 2025, he has just run into every issue possible. He caught fire late in February a year ago so that would be the focus now, pull a repeat of last year in every way.
Bold Predictions
Cooper Webb wears a “yes, I know my past results in Glendale” shirt to press day on Friday.
Deegs is running out of rivals to best, so he starts finger gunning flaggers and those workers yelling “ICE COLD BEER” in the stands.
Justin Cooper files a motion to ban hydraulic clutches in SMX racing.
My Picks
250
Deegs
Max
Kitch
450
Eli
Chase
Kenny