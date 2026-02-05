JT on Why Glendale’s Unique Start Could Be a Factor

After firing across the mechanics’ area, riders will enter the first of two sand sections. Both are long, 180-degree corners that look similar to Anaheim 2’s setup on paper. Watch for the track maintenance and small nuanced bumps and berms to dictate the better line here a la A2, as well.

The start straight is utilized in between aforementioned sand sections and the right-hand sand corner exits the first corner to the right side. Exiting the sand, riders hit the finish line jump and into a netted left-hand bowl berm.

A long rhythm section lines the stadium wall and there are two basic approaches here. The first is to jump over the tabletop, then 3-3-3 (or 3-3-2-1 and inside). The other option which might be as good or better, is step onto and off the tabletop, 3-3-2 and inside the next 90 left. The second option will be tricky to get the triple immediately after the step on-off so watch for that to tip the scales on preference.

The end zone area of the stadium is utilized by a basic 3-3 and into a tight left hand 90. That 90 sets up for a big double that spans the entire first corner and this double is basically non-negotiable for success.

Landing the double will provide ample speed for the upcoming whoops section. Those that want to jump whoops are frowning at this setup because there is simply no way that blitzing can be beaten with the entry speed that this double will provide. Further, Glendale’s whoops are often too hard-packed to become jumpers. If they were immediately out of a corner, it is conceivable but this setup, similar to 2025’s step on-off entry, is a blitzer's dream.

A 180 right leads to a rhythm section that is similar to Houston, and in the exact same location. The ideal line looks to be 3-3-2 and then race across the first corner. There is an option to double across the first corner, but I can’t find an ideal setup to use it. Tripling through these jumps is the only way to go, whether that be out of the corner or not is yet to be seen.

A 180 left sets riders up for a triple right out of the corner and into the first rhythm for lap two.