The fifth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Glendale, Arizona. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450SX
Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out
Barcia is recovering after a huge crash at A1, in which he sustained a concussion and two broken bones in his back. He’s out for the time being, but at least he’s back on a bicycle.
Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out
Bloss went down on press day before A1 and broke his wrist. Liqui Moly Beta has announced they plan to withdraw from the rest of the season and focus on the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Cade Clason – Collarbone | Out
Clason went down in Houston and broke his collarbone in three pieces. He’s out for the immediate future.
Austin Forkner – Hand | Out
Forkner crashed on press day before Houston and sustained a fracture to his left hand. He’ll be in a cast for the next two weeks, and the team says, “The injury will be assessed on a week-by-week basis moving forward.”
Logan Karnow – Collarbone, Shoulder, Ribs | Out
Karnow crashed in the LCQ in San Diego and broke his collarbone, some ribs, and tore his coracoclavicular ligament. He’s had surgery on his collarbone and has been spending his downtime hanging with security guards at the races.
Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out
Lawrence is out due to a fractured right ankle/foot sustained before the season. He’ll miss a good three months, but is expected to return before the end of the season.
Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out
Oldenburg sustained a concussion and broke his left arm in three places when he crashed in San Diego. Liqui Moly Beta has announced they plan to withdraw from the rest of the season and focus on Pro Motocross.
Joey Savatgy – Toe | In
Savatgy crashed in the first Triple Crown race in Houston and broke his big toe. He still fought through the pain for the rest of the night and will line up in Glendale.
Jordon Smith – Shoulder | Out
Smith sustained a shoulder injury at the final round of the 2025 Monster Energy SMX World Championship. He’s expected to return around round seven.
250SX
Julien Beaumer – Back | Out
Beaumer will sit supercross out in 2026 due to a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra, sustained last year in the SMX Playoffs.
Anthony Bourdon – Arms | Out
Bourdon crashed while practicing and sustained ligament damage and multiple fractures to both wrists. He’s out for the foreseeable future.
Jack Chambers – Wrist | Out
Chambers is expected to miss eight or nine weeks due to a broken wrist sustained while practicing.
Ty Freehill – Wrist | Out
Freehill went down in his heat race at A2 and broke and dislocated his wrist. He’s had surgery and is out for the immediate future.
Chance Hymas – Shoulder | Out
Hymas got caught up in a first turn pileup at A2 and dislocated his left shoulder. He’s had surgery and will be recovering for roughly eight weeks.
Brandon Ray – Concussion | TBD
Ray crashed in his heat race at A2 and sustained a concussion, which kept him out for Houston. We spoke with him earlier this week and he said he was hoping to race in Glendale.
Jo Shimoda – Back | Out
Shimoda fractured and displaced two vertebrae in his upper back and lower neck before the season. Honda HRC Progressive team manager, Lars Lindstrom, says he’s “pretty confident” Shimoda will return to action before the end of the season.