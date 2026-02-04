ClubMX Yamaha teammates Max Vohland and Hunter Yoder have started the 2026 Monster Energy Supercross West Division off strong. Vohland has overcome learning a hand brake and arm pump to lead laps in Houston, a first for him in supercross. Meanwhile his teammate, Yoder, is riding through an ACL injury and still finishing better than in 2025. Great starts for both riders has been proof of the quality of the team, and the hard work the two have been putting in with Director of Performance, Chad Reed. Steve Matthes caught up with both riders after Houston to get an update on their season so far.

Max Vohland | 5-4-6 | 4th overall

Racer X: Max Vohland, great stars tonight. Led laps, fourth overall on the night. Pretty cool deal, for you.

Vohland: Yeah, yeah. It was a good night for me. Three amazing starts. So, I'll take that. I got good starts all night, and that just boosted confidence a little bit and got to ride up front, which I haven't done that in a while either.

Reedy was telling me that was the first time you've led laps, but I feel like you've led laps, though?

Maybe rookie year outdoor at Pala I did. But it's been a while since I've been literally in first leading laps. So, maybe in Supercross, that was probably my first time, besides a heat race. But, yeah, definitely positives to take away from tonight. This class is just tough, man. I feel like I rode some of my best riding ever, and these guys are just fast.

It was one of those tracks, didn't make for great racing because it was kind of a freight train, but then also, the over-the-table, had to get that and then three-three, and I noticed the over-the-table thing gave you a little bit of trouble.

Yeah, absolutely. That's what really hurt me the most, honestly. I felt good in my corners, and I was getting all the other rhythms, but just especially that last main, they had done some prep and kinda lowered the lip a little bit. And the guys, when they passed me, they're going out to in. I was going in to out, and I was going into the rough side of the transition on the right side of the track. So that was costing me. I missed that rhythm probably two, three times. And, honestly, that's just the little mistakes that happen when, you know, I'm riding up front, which is pushing my limit. You know? So that little stuff happens. But if I can lead for four laps, I'm gonna try to lead for five next time.