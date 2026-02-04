This was gonna be a down arrow for the champ after his first three races, where he rode well but fell. The bottom line is he hadn't been on the podium through three rounds, but then Houston happened! Ten years from now, when I'm talking about Houston 2026, I'll have about ten things that I remember (ET crash! Hunter win! Deegs dominance! Third main great!) before I get to Cooper Webb, but at the end of the night, there he was with the trophy. As the track broke down, he got better and better (shocking, right?), and he rode well to win the thing and put himself back into this title fight. So, yeah, he's MID right now, but stay tuned, he might be warming up.

JA21's stuck in this weird spot where he's not quite on the level of the top guys—he's led laps—but he's better than the next level of guys, you know? He's on Suzuki now, and it still kind of looks weird. Also, in the dept of IDK man, Astars has been making some BANGER kits for ET, Sexton, and Lawrence, but I haven't seen one set of gear on the #21 that looks that good.

He's been... okay? But what's the difference between privateer Honda rider Dylan Ferrandis and factory Ducati rider Dylan Ferrandis? Not much to me. That's not a bad thing, I just think a factory Ducati (although they aren't at their full power yet) would be better than a privateer Honda.

Here's DF's stats through four rounds last year and this year. Note he didn't make the main at A1 last year. Thanks, MX Reference, for these!

Stats Through 4 Rounds 2025 2026 2025 2026 Points 30 49 Starts 3 4 Points per Start 10 12.25 Avg Finish 12 9.75 Avg Holeshot Pos 7.4 12.67 Lap 1 Avg Pos 7.4 11.33 Lap 5 Avg Pos 10 10.5 Lap 10 Avg Pos 10.2 9.5 Avg Qualifying 10.5 9 Avg Qualifying Gap (Seconds) 1.88 1.17 Avg Qualifying Gap (Percentage) 3.27% 2.07%

One podium through four rounds? Yeah, it was a win, but it's been a tough start for Chase Sexton so far. We had James Stewart on the PulpMX Show Monday night, and he mentioned a few times that Chase is better when he's out front and alone. When he's not, he pushes, and things go awry. That checks out so far for the #4. His average position after six starts is 13.3 at the white stripe. I'm no Donnie “Holeshot” Hansen, but that's not going to win you a championship. He's had glimpses, and he could easily go on a roll here because he's that good, and also, he's "only" 14 points down, and it's been not great. So, there's that.