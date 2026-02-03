Polisport and KTM Factory Racing MXGP Announce Official Partnership

Results Archive
February 3, 2026, 8:00am
The following press release is from Polisport:

Polisport is entering a new phase of its competitive journey. For the 2026 MXGP season, we are officially partnering with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. This is a factory-level collaboration that places our engineering, production and quality standards under the most demanding conditions of the sport.

Pedro Araújo, CEO & Founder, Polisport:

“Working side by side with KTM’s factory teams allows us to accelerate development cycles, validate materials and designs at race pace, and translate race-proven solutions into products ready for the market, for the real consumer.”

Robert Jonas, KTM Director Offroad Racing:

“We will depend on Polisport’s first-class products as well as their experience and ideas for components that can help our grand prix season.”

MX Flow Handguards

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Official Handguards for the 2026 MXGP Season.

Fodlable Bike Stand

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Official Bike Stand for the 2026 MXGP Season.

Full Plastic Kit For KTM SX 2026 Models

Compatible with all KTM 2026 SX and SX-F models.

For more information, visit polisport.com.

