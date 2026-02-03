Mosiman on Houston SX: “Eighth overall was not the night I was hoping for”
“Eighth overall was not the night I was hoping for.”
That was the end of Michael Mosiman’s post-race statement in a Yamaha release after the first Triple Crown race of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Mosiman was coming off a race at the Anaheim 2 Supercross where he led the first 11 laps of the 16-lap 250SX main event before getting tracked down and passed late by his teammate, defending 250SX West Champion Haiden Deegan. He left round three with a big confidence boost on the track and he sat second in points to Deegan, just nine points back.
But the Houston SX Triple Crown was a tough night for Mosiman. The #23 machine finished 4-14-8 for eighth overall at the first Triple Crown of the year—his first finish outside the top five so far this season. He had a mistake and crash early in race two that saw him avoid getting hit by other riders but unfortunately was deep behind the field.
Deegan went 1-1-1 on the night to sweep the 250SX Class and gained nine points on Mosiman. Mosiman now sits third in the championship, 20 points down from Deegan, and one point behind his other teammate, Max Anstie.
Mosiman said the following in the post-race recap from Yamaha:
“It was a tough night in Houston. It started out solid in qualifying and the first main event, but in the second race, I fell early and struggled to get the bike started. I was able to work my way back some, but that mistake was costly. Then the last moto, I struggled to find a flow. Eighth overall was not the night I was hoping for, but there is a lot to learn from tonight, and I will make better decisions going forward. That’s how progress is made.”
As for Anstie, he had a crash as well, in the first race of the night. He finished 10-6-2 for sixth overall and has started the season with 1-5-6-6 finishes. He currently sits second in the points.
Anstie said the following in Yamaha’s release:
“It was a tough night, but the last moto was better. I went down in the first one and came out 10th, then in the second moto, I got a bad start and got to sixth. The last one, I had a decent start and rode around in second. It’s not my best work, but we’ll go to work this week and come back swinging in Phoenix.”
Houston - 250SX WestJanuary 31, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|2 - 2 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|3 - 3 - 4
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|5 - 4 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|6 - 5 - 5
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|6
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|10 - 6 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|
Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|8 - 7 - 7
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|4 - 14 - 8
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Parker Ross
|Herald, CA
|9 - 8 - 9
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|7 - 9 - 15
|KTM 250 SX-F