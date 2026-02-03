We have an update on Dilan Schwartz following his crash during qualifying at the Houston SX. Schwartz went down during the second 250SX group A qualifying session, prompting a red flag to pause the session for the Alpinestars medical crew to tend to the #42.

Schwartz was inside the top 18 to qualify directly into the three Triple Crown races during the night show, so his crash opened up a spot on the starting line. Keegan Rowley, fifth in the 250SX LCQ, got the fill-in gate for Schwartz, making his first ever main event.

The Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha team provided an update on Schwartz in its post-race press release today, saying he broke a rib and two vertebrae but did not lose any feeling or movement. He could be back for the 250SX East/West Showdown on March 21.

The team said the following in its release: