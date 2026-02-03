Triumph Racing has provided an update on Austin Forkner. Forkner went down in a press day crash on Friday at NRG Stadium ahead of Saturday's Houston SX round and the crash kept him out for the weekend. Triumph initially stated Forkner had sustained a hand injury in the crash.

Now, Triumph has given a little more information on the situation. In an Instagram post, Triumph announced Forkner has a fracture to his left hand and he will be put in a cast for two weeks. He will likely miss this weekend's Glendale SX and the February 14 Seattle SX at minimum.

The team said the following in the Instagram post: