Anaheim 2
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Houston
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Glendale
Sat Feb 7
Big Buck
Sat Feb 14
Seattle
Sat Feb 14
Watch: Houston SX Video Highlights

February 2, 2026, 9:20am
Watch: Houston SX Video Highlights
Houston, TX HoustonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Round four of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the Houston SX as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) won the 250SX main event and Cooper Webb (Yamaha) won the 450SX main event. There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.

250SX

Supercross

Houston - 250SX West

January 31, 2026
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 2 - 2 - 3 Kawasaki KX250
3 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 3 - 3 - 4 Kawasaki KX250
4 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 5 - 4 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
5 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 6 - 5 - 5 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results

450SX

Supercross

Houston - 450SX

January 31, 2026
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 4 - 2 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 7 - 1 - 2 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 1 - 5 - 4 Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 3 - 13 - 1 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 2 - 9 - 6 Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results

Extended Highlights

2026 SMX Insider Post Race Show: Round #4 Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

