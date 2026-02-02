Results Archive
Watch: Houston Post-Race Interviews: Deegan, Webb, Lawrence, Roczen, Kitchen, Dudney, and More

February 2, 2026, 9:30am
Houston, TX HoustonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The fourth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has come and gone. Haiden Deegan took the overall 250SX win in the Triple Crown format with 1-1-1 finishes as Kawasaki teammates Levi Kitchen and Cameron McAdoo rounded out the overall podium.

Cooper Webb claimed the 450SX overall win as Hunter Lawrence and Ken Roczen rounded out the overall podium.

Hear from the entire 250SX and 450SX podium finishers, as well as SMX Next - SX main event winner Caden Dudney and Yamaha’s Rich Simmons.

Supercross

Houston - 250SX West

January 31, 2026
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 2 - 2 - 3 Kawasaki KX250
3 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 3 - 3 - 4 Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Supercross

Houston - 450SX

January 31, 2026
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 4 - 2 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 7 - 1 - 2 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 1 - 5 - 4 Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results
