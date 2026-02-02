Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 4 (of 17) - Houston SX - NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
Supercross
Houston - 250SX WestJanuary 31, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|2 - 2 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|3 - 3 - 4
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|5 - 4 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|6 - 5 - 5
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|6
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|10 - 6 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|
Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|8 - 7 - 7
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|4 - 14 - 8
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Parker Ross
|Herald, CA
|9 - 8 - 9
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|7 - 9 - 15
|KTM 250 SX-F
Supercross
Houston - 450SXJanuary 31, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|4 - 2 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|7 - 1 - 2
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|1 - 5 - 4
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|3 - 13 - 1
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|2 - 9 - 6
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|6 - 7 - 5
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|7
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|5 - 3 - 11
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|8 - 6 - 10
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|9
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|9 - 4 - 12
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|11 - 10 - 7
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|93
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|74
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|73
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|72
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|64
|6
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|60
|7
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|56
|8
|
Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|45
|9
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|45
|10
|Parker Ross
|Herald, CA
|45
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|88
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|84
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|76
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|74
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|71
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|62
|7
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|57
|8
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|56
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|50
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|49
Other Championship Standings
SuperEnduro World Championship
Through Round 3 (of 7)
Championship Standings
