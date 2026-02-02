Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Wake-Up Call

February 2, 2026, 5:30am
Houston, TX HoustonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 4 (of 17) - Houston SX - NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Supercross

Houston - 250SX West

January 31, 2026
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 2 - 2 - 3 Kawasaki KX250
3 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 3 - 3 - 4 Kawasaki KX250
4 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 5 - 4 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
5 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 6 - 5 - 5 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
6 Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 10 - 6 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
7 Hunter Yoder
Hunter Yoder 		Menifee, CA United States 8 - 7 - 7 Yamaha YZ250F
8 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 4 - 14 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
9 Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States 9 - 8 - 9 Yamaha YZ250F
10 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 7 - 9 - 15 KTM 250 SX-F
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) Align Media
250SX podium: first, Deegan (center); second, Kitchen (left), third, McAdoo (right).
250SX podium: first, Deegan (center); second, Kitchen (left), third, McAdoo (right). Align Media
Supercross

Houston - 450SX

January 31, 2026
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 4 - 2 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 7 - 1 - 2 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 1 - 5 - 4 Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 3 - 13 - 1 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 2 - 9 - 6 Kawasaki KX450SR
6 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 6 - 7 - 5 Suzuki RM-Z450
7 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 5 - 3 - 11 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
8 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 8 - 6 - 10 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
9 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 9 - 4 - 12 Yamaha YZ450F
10 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 11 - 10 - 7 Ducati Desmo 450MX
Cooper Webb (Yamaha)
Cooper Webb (Yamaha) Align Media
450SX podium: first, Webb (center); second, Hunter Lawrence (left); and third, Roczen (right).
450SX podium: first, Webb (center); second, Hunter Lawrence (left); and third, Roczen (right). Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 93
2Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 74
3Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 73
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 72
5Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 64
6Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 60
7Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 56
8Hunter Yoder
Hunter Yoder 		Menifee, CA United States 45
9Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 45
10Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States 45
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 88
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 84
3Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 76
4Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 74
5Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 71
6Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 62
7Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 57
8Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 56
9Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 50
10Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 49
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

SuperEnduro World Championship 

Through Round 3 (of 7)

Championship Standings

