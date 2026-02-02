Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Supercross
Houston
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 7
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Feb 14
Tomac on Houston Triple Crown Crash: "If I’m going to toss one away, this is the one to do it at"

February 2, 2026, 3:10pm
Tomac on Houston Triple Crown Crash:
Houston, TX HoustonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

On Saturday at the Houston SX, Eli Tomac had a big crash in the second Triple Crown race of the night. Tomac had finished third in the first sprint race in the three-race format and was running fourth after a pass on Jason Anderson until he had an endo towards the end of the rhythm section. Tomac remounted his bike and finished the race 13th.

Then, on his backup bike (since riders are allowed two bikes through technical inspection due to the short turnaround), Tomac holeshot the third and final race of the night before eventually taking the race win in what might have been the best Triple Crown race to date!

He said on the podium he stomped on his rear brake on the jump, which caused the crash. 

Unfortunately, Tomac’s crash in race two and finish outside the top ten ruined his shot at the overall win, which would go to Cooper Webb. After three different riders won the three sprint races, a fourth different rider won the overall as Webb finished 4-2-3 to earn his first win of 2026. The other two race winners—Ken Roczen won the first race and Hunter Lawrence won the second race—landed on the overall podium ahead of Tomac, whose 3-13-1 ended up fourth overall. Still, Tomac continues to lead the championship standings through four rounds.

Tomac said the following in the post-race recap from KTM:

“That was such a high-speed on-off there, the triple on-off, and in the transition, I ended up stomping on my rear brake. Thankfully, I was able to get through my bars – I was like, ‘Wow, I really need to step through my bars right now.’ I felt a little tag by the bike, but the limbs are good, I’m good, and I’m excited I was able to get that rebound in the final race. If I’m going to toss one away, this is the one to do it at, and I'm just happy to get fourth overall, because that was a ride! Glad to move on to next week.” 

Supercross

Houston - 450SX

January 31, 2026
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 4 - 2 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 7 - 1 - 2 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 1 - 5 - 4 Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 3 - 13 - 1 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 2 - 9 - 6 Kawasaki KX450SR
