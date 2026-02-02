The Houston round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross over the weekend marked the first Triple Crown event of the season, and as Triple Crowns usually do it brought the excitement. Maybe even more so this year, as the field remains super close four rounds into this 450SX season.

Heading into the final race of the night Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb were tied with six points and Hunter Lawrence sat two points back with eight. The third 450 race was absolutely insane, with every pass made swinging the overall results in a different direction. The race started with Webb bumping into RJ Hampshire and not being able to jump the finish line jump, a scary moment. Webb and Roczen wold battle throughout the race, but Roczen got held up by his Suzuki teammate Jason Anderson at one point, and he could not quite get back to Webb in time to make one last pass and get the overall. In the end, he nearly won, but the math put him in third for the night, behind Webb and Hunter Lawrence.

“I’m a little bit bummed, because when you start off the first main with a low score like a first place or whatever, you have high hopes. And the other two mains I didn’t get the start, I had to work my way up there. Especially in the last one, so I knew the situation between me and Hunter and Cooper [Webb]… So, I tried all the way till the end, but the difference was I had to get [Justin] Cooper to win and then I got third."

Roczen was referring to the second race, where he started poorly and could only make his way back to fifth, with JCoop holding him off until the checkers. That 1-5 situation made the math tough, and ultimately Roczen ended up third overall.

"I can never be mad about a podium, but it is a little bittersweet because it was right there.”

Watching Roczen try to get Webb for a late-race pass for the win probably reminds fans of their huge battles over the years, and most of them went to Webb. Roczen says they're no longer "rivals" in that sense anymore, as everyone has gotten older and more mature. Roczen, right alongside Webb, Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson, who all happen to be in the top six in points this year, are all over the age of 30. Years ago the battles were a little more personal, especially between Roczen and Webb. However, Roczen commented that as years have gone by, mutual respect has grown.

“It's honestly been fun racing, I don’t want to say the elderly’s necessarily, but it's been fun racing the dudes that are older than some of the youngin’s. We’ve done it for so long and some of us get along better now.”

These “elderly” riders are like a fine wine, and their battles keep getting better with age.