450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Jorge Prado on Houston SX: "Riding-wise, I think this was a very good event. …I am disappointed with the end result"

February 2, 2026, 3:30pm
Jorge Prado on Houston SX:
Houston, TX Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Saturday was a big day for Jorge Prado. It was his first non-California SX race and his first in an indoor venue. And starting just his second Triple Crown race ever, everyone was eying him as a threat entering the weekend, given his regularly good starts and raw speed that could find success in the shorter, three-race format.

Prado got off to a great start in both the first and second races, finishing fifth in race one then leading laps in race two. He led half of the second race and was in the lead for the overall win before taking third at the checkered flag. After Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb moved forward in that second race, Prado sat fourth overall after two of the three races, still with a shot at the overall podium.

However, his third race was not as good—start or result wise—as he came through the holeshot stripe 16th. He moved forward five positions, as he eventually came through 11th. His 5-3-11 finishes gave him seventh overall on the night.

In the KTM post-race release, he said his riding was good, but he was disappointed with his third race and overall result. The #26 sits eighth in the championship standings after finishes of 3-13-7-7 to start the season.

Prado said the following in the post-race recap from KTM:

"Riding-wise, I think this was a very good event. I think I rode well all day – I got a solid start in the first race, same as the second race, and then in the third one I just messed it up big time in the first corner. I was really, really behind in that one, and it was very hard to pass a lot of riders in such a short time, so I am disappointed with the end result because I think that I could've done way better. It is what it is, we'll take the learnings from tonight into next weekend in Arizona."

Align Media

As for Plessinger, he finished 12-11-13 for 13th overall just one week after a huge slam from a heat race crash ended his main event early in California. He said he hit his ankle “pretty good” in qualifying, and it dropped him back in the third race.

Plessinger said in the KTM release:

"Qualifying was going pretty well in Houston, before I cased a jump and hit my ankle pretty good. I got a decent start in the first Triple Crown race, but then made a few mistakes and dropped back – I was just really involved in those mid-field battles, which are tough. And then Race 2 was much the same – just didn't execute as well as I should. And then, for the third one, I got a decent start again and was riding alright, but then my ankle started hurting, which sent me back. Overall, not a great night, but we'll shift our focus to the next one in Glendale for a rebound."

Supercross

Houston - 450SX

January 31, 2026
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 4 - 2 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 7 - 1 - 2 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 1 - 5 - 4 Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 3 - 13 - 1 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 2 - 9 - 6 Kawasaki KX450SR
6 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 6 - 7 - 5 Suzuki RM-Z450
7 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 5 - 3 - 11 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
8 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 8 - 6 - 10 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
9 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 9 - 4 - 12 Yamaha YZ450F
10 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 11 - 10 - 7 Ducati Desmo 450MX
11 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 10 - 14 - 9 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
12 Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States 19 - 8 - 8 Honda CRF450R
13 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 12 - 11 - 13 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
14 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 17 - 12 - 15 Honda CRF450R
15 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 14 - 15 - 16 Kawasaki KX450SR
