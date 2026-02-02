Kade Johnson and Kayden Minear Updates After Houston SX
Unfortunately, we saw a few riders take hits in the SMX Next – Supercross qualifying round in Houston, Texas. Kade Johnson, Kayden Minear, and Landon Gibson all had separate crashes in the second qualifying session that kept them all out for the main event during the night show. Johnson and Minear have provided updates on their Instagram pages, but Gibson has not posted anything yet.
The next SMX Next - SX qualifying race is the February 28 Daytona SX.
Kade Johnson
Johnson said a wrist injury kept him out for the main event. Johnson finished 17th in the SMX Next main event at the Anaheim 2 SX the week prior.
“Unfortunately, I sustained a wrist injury during second qualifying at Houston SX Next @supercrosslive. The severity is still unknown but hoping minor. I attempted a sight lap before the main event, but the pain was too much to safely continue.
Pulling off the track is one of the hardest things a racer can do, especially knowing how much hard work, time, and sacrifice so many people put in to keep me racing and of course how much I personally love to race.
To be honest, it’s a bummer deal. But I’m incredibly grateful for all the support, messages, and check-ins — it truly means a lot. Thank you to my team and sponsors for continuing to go the extra mile and having my back. We’ll regroup and keep moving forward. 💪 KOKOsv”
Kayden Minear
Minear said he was “Clipped by another rider” in the whoops and crashed. Johnson was in front of him in the video of Minear’s crash, but we did not see the contact in the video. Minear won the first SMX Next qualifying main event at the Anaheim 2 SX the week prior but was unable to race the main event in Texas Saturday night.
Update from last night!
Started off the day really good feeling comfy on the bike, unfortunately another rider made a mistake resulting in me going down and knocking myself unconscious, nobody’s fault it’s all part of racing 🙏body is sore but we will be back in Daytona ! Thank you to my amazing team and sponsors @starracingyamaha