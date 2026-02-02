Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Supercross
Houston
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 7
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Feb 14
Houston SX Review Podcast: Webb's Win, the Epic 450SX Final Race, Deegan's Sweep, and More

February 2, 2026, 10:30am
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 2 (A2)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Weege, Matthes, and JT get together to recap Houston Supercross Triple Crown, from Cooper Webb's win to Haiden Deegan's domination, track talks, podium interviews, HVAC, and more. 

Listen OR watch below or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

