Webb Wins Wild 450SX Triple Crown Overall as Deegan Sweeps 250SX West Division at Houston SX

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

Defending Champion Cooper Webb Emerges with First Victory of Season After Triple Crown Showdown in Houston

Haiden Deegan Sweeps Triple Crown Races for Third Straight 250SMX Win

HOUSTON – The fourth race of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship held its first stop of the 2026 season outside the state of California as Round 4 of the Monster Energy SMX World Championship traveled to the Lone Star State and the domed confines of NRG Stadium. The first Triple Crown race of the stadium campaign produced the most unpredictable action of the young season as three different riders took race wins during the trio of 450SMX Class sprint races. However, none of those racers sat atop the overall podium at night’s end as reigning 450SMX Class Champion Cooper Webb parlayed a consistent night into his first win of the season, providing a much-needed boost to what has been a frustrating start to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider’s title defense.

Race 1 was dominated by Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki’s Ken Roczen, as the German grabbed the holeshot and rode to an uneventful wire-to-wire win where he never faced a serious challenge for the lead. Roczen took the first checkered flag of the night by 1.9 seconds over Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Chase Sexton, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Eli Tomac in third. Webb began the night with a fourth-place result, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado rounded out the top five. Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence saw a podium finish slip away when a late miscue and tip over relegated him to seventh.

The second race of the evening got underway with Prado out front for the holeshot, followed closely by Lawrence and Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance’s Jason Anderson. Webb started fourth, with Roczen a few positions back in eighth. Both Tomac and Sexton were mired outside the top 10, with Tomac 11th and Sexton 17th. Prado impressed out front and led more than half of the race before Lawrence made the move in the closing stages and carried on to take the win. Webb battled his way into the top three and slipped by Prado as well to finish second, 2.1 seconds behind Lawrence. Prado held on for third, followed by Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper in fourth and Roczen in fifth. Sexton did well to claw his way up to ninth, while the biggest moment of the race came when Tomac crashed while running sixth. The championship leader remounted and soldiered home to a 13th-place finish. After two races, Webb and Roczen sat tied for the lead, while Lawrence and Prado were tied for second.