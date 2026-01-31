The following press release is from the SuperMotocross League:

Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series Launches with Three Sold Out Rounds and Record Streaming Audience

Record viewership and historic attendance encourage a strong year ahead

PALMETTO, Fla. – Following Round 3 of the Monster Energy SMX World Championship™, the SMX League is pleased to report strong momentum in both streaming viewership and live event attendance. Anaheim 1, San Diego, and Anaheim 2 all delivered sold‑out crowds, reaffirming Southern California’s status as the premier hotbed of the sport.

On-track action in both classes continues to showcase a world‑class racing product for fans tuning in around the globe. Stars like Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Ken Roczen, Hunter Lawrence, and Cooper Webb are keeping the championship battle wide open as the series heads to NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, this weekend.

Over 124,000 fans attended the first three rounds and over 68,000 attended the pre-race FanFest in the paddock. The last time both Anaheim 1 and 2 sold out was 2023.