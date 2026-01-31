Supercross Starts Season with Three Straight Sold-Out Races and Record Streaming Audience
The following press release is from the SuperMotocross League:
Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series Launches with Three Sold Out Rounds and Record Streaming Audience
Record viewership and historic attendance encourage a strong year ahead
PALMETTO, Fla. – Following Round 3 of the Monster Energy SMX World Championship™, the SMX League is pleased to report strong momentum in both streaming viewership and live event attendance. Anaheim 1, San Diego, and Anaheim 2 all delivered sold‑out crowds, reaffirming Southern California’s status as the premier hotbed of the sport.
On-track action in both classes continues to showcase a world‑class racing product for fans tuning in around the globe. Stars like Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Ken Roczen, Hunter Lawrence, and Cooper Webb are keeping the championship battle wide open as the series heads to NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, this weekend.
Over 124,000 fans attended the first three rounds and over 68,000 attended the pre-race FanFest in the paddock. The last time both Anaheim 1 and 2 sold out was 2023.
Anaheim 1 kicked off the year in a major way, becoming the most‑streamed race on record with more than 67 million live and replay minutes watched. Anaheim 2 followed with over 65 million total minutes streamed, making it the second most‑streamed race ever, behind only A1.
San Diego also delivered strong results, posting an 8% increase in unique viewers on Peacock compared to last year.
Additionally, Race Day Live, NBC Sports’ SMX pre‑race show, is off to its best start ever, with live minutes streamed up 12% over last season across Peacock and NBC Sports Digital properties.
All 2026 Supercross races outside of Round 13 in Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium on April 11 and Round 14 in Cleveland, Ohio at Huntington Bank Field now start at 7:00 p.m. Eastern to ensure a prime time viewing window which has contributed to this viewership increase.
