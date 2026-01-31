Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Live Now
Supercross
Houston
450SX Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Ryder DiFrancesco
  3. Levi Kitchen
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 7
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Feb 14
Interesting Note About Jorge Prado Entering Houston SX

January 31, 2026, 1:00pm
Houston, TX HoustonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

As qualifying gets underway today at the Houston SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, check this interesting note on Jorge Prado. Prado enters today with nine 450SX starts and all have been in the state of California. In fact, the race Prado was hurt at last year that ended his SX season was...also in California! He crashed in qualifying last year at the Anaheim 2 SX and was injured, not lining up for that night show and his SX season was over following shoulder surgery.

And on top of that, all of Prado's nine 450SX starts entering the day have been at outside venues. So, today's race will be Prado's first non-California SX race AND his first indoor venue SX race.

You may be thinking, "Well it's also a Triple Crown today too, isn't that new for him as well?" Actually, it's not!

Prado has already competed in one Triple Crown race: he finished 12-8-15 for 12th overall at 2024 Anaheim 2 SX Triple Crown on January 27, 2024. That was Prado's fourth and final 450SX start in '24 while he was on his #111 GasGas MC 450F.

Prado is known to be a great starter throughout his career, and he has gotten better starts again this year back on a KTM 450 SX-F. So, how will today go? Will Prado holeshot one or two races tonight in the three-race sprint? Could Prado pick up a race win tonight? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

Jorge Prado's 450SX Main Event Results Entering Today

Jorge Prado

Jorge Prado

Lugo, Spain Spain
PositionRaceClassDateBike
7
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		450SXJanuary 24, 2026 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
13
Supercross 
San Diego 		450SXJanuary 17, 2026 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		450SXJanuary 10, 2026 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
12
Supercross 
San Diego 		450SXJanuary 18, 2025 Kawasaki KX450SR
14
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		450SXJanuary 11, 2025 Kawasaki KX450SR
12
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		450SXJanuary 27, 2024 GasGas MC 450F FE
11
Supercross 
San Diego 		450SXJanuary 20, 2024 GasGas MC 450F FE
7
Supercross 
San Francisco 		450SXJanuary 13, 2024 GasGas MC 450F FE
13
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		450SXJanuary 6, 2024 GasGas MC 450F FE
