Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Live Now
Supercross
Houston
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 7
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Feb 14
News
Austin Forkner (Hand Injury) is Out for Houston Supercross After Press Day Crash Friday

January 31, 2026, 11:15am
Austin Forkner (Hand Injury) is Out for Houston Supercross After Press Day Crash Friday
Houston, TX HoustonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

On Friday during the press day riding session ahead of round four of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Austin Forkner crashed at the end of the long rhythm section.

This morning, Triumph Racing announced Forkner will miss today's race, due to a hand injury from said crash.

Triumph's post said the following:

"Unfortunately @AustinForkner sustained a hand injury during a crash on press day and will not take part in today’s proceedings. Heal up fast Austin!"

Forkner missed the San Diego SX main event after a crash earlier in the afternoon during qualifying resulted in a trip to the hospital. Luckily, he was not injured and competed last weekend at the Anaheim 2 SX. In Forkner's first 450SX starts this season (and the first two 450cc races of his pro career), he finished 15th (A1) and 17th (A2). 

Austin Forkner

Austin Forkner

Richards, MO United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
17
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		450SXJanuary 24, 2026 Triumph TF 450-X
15
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		450SXJanuary 10, 2026 Triumph TF 450-X
Full Results
