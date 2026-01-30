6D Helmets presents your First Look at NRG Stadium for the Houston Supercross. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round four of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Then, some raw riding footage courtesy of Tom Journet.

Riders featured include Max Anstie, Aaron Plessinger, Ryder DiFrancesco, Justin Cooper, Jorge Prado, RJ Hampshire, Michael Mosiman, and Eli Tomac.

Edit and Film: Tom Journet

