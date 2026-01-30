Ty Masterpool will make his season debut this weekend at the Houston SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. After racing with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki squad in 2025, the Texas native will be on the line for the first time on his private #44 YZ450F in Houston. He was linked to his old Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, where he turned pro with years ago, but now is racing the 450SX Class on his own effort.

Masterpool has only ten total supercross starts to date: six in 250SX and four in 450SX. While he has a ton of raw speed, qualifying for the 450SX races is not a guarantee. How will his season debut go? Will he make the top 18 to directly qualify for the Triple Crown night show? Will he have to race into the races through the LCQ? With Masterpool, you never really know!

Ty Masterpool's SX Results to Date