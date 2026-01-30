“I almost didn’t have this ride at Star because I was set on training with my own guy,” continued Mosiman. “They told me not to go with that choice. I dug my feet in the ground and I insisted that I work and train with my own guy Philippe Barbier. I am still working with Gareth Swanepoel and I do all the riding with Star guys. It’s no disrespect to Gareth, it’s just a matter of doing what I believed was going to be best for me. Philippe is a neuroscientist. He was an exercise scientist first. His athletes were really fit, but they were making mistakes and mental mistakes and not winning races. He was so determined to work on that, so he went back to school to get a neuroscientist degree. He also did years of therapy work. He’s a crazy package of skills and is constantly looking for development on all different levels. He’s looking for any sort of edge that we can get. He’s a huge, huge part of my program and a massive reason why I have been able to rebound and get to this level again.

“The team and I get a long really well. We’ve been able to build a relationship. We are always joking around. It’s been really good. The longer I’ve been able to be there, the more I have built a rapport with them. I’ve been able to gain trust. A lot of people there really have my back.”

Mosiman is now looking at his approach to the next three rounds of racing set for Houston, Phoenix, and Seattle.

“I want to approach the next three rounds the same way,” Mosiman said. “Just because I’m in the title hunt, I’m not going to go crazy. I’m going to just take whatever finishes are there. I’m going to try and get good points every weekend. I want to minimize risk and capitalize on other’s mistakes.”