The fourth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, January 31, as NRG Stadium hosts the Houston Supercross in Texas.

Check out how to watch round four below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Houston for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for round four: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Houston also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming