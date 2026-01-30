The fourth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, January 31, as NRG Stadium hosts the Houston Supercross in Texas.
Check out how to watch round four below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Houston for Saturday.
What you need to know the most for round four: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.
Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Houston also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
- Supercross
HoustonTriple Crown, SMX Next, and KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 31
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Race Day Schedule
- Supercross
Houston250SX West
Triple Crown, SMX Next, and KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 31
Local Time () Track Time (CST) Thursday 12:00pm – 4:00pm 12:00pm – 4:00pm Industry Services Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration 8:00am – 11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours Saturday 8:00am – 6:00pm 8:00am – 6:00pm Industry Services 8:00am – 11:00am 8:00am – 11:00am AMA Registration 9:30am – 10:00am 9:30am – 10:00am Rider Track Walk 10:00am – 10:15am 10:00am – 10:15am Rider’s Meeting (Podium) 10:15am – 10:30am 10:15am – 10:30am Chapel Service (Podium) 7:30am 7:30am Working Paddock Hours 10:00am 10:00am Saturday Autogate Closes (No vehicles permitted to enter after 10:00am) 12:00pm – 3:30pm 12:00pm – 3:30pm Race Day Live 11:00am 11:00am FanFest/Doors Open 5:00pm 5:00pm FanFest Close 11:02am – 11:12am 11:02am – 11:12am KTM Junior Racing Practice 11:17am – 11:25am 11:17am – 11:25am SMX Next Free Practice 11:30am – 11:42am 11:30am – 11:42am 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:47am – 11:59am 11:47am – 11:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:04pm – 12:16pm 12:04pm – 12:16pm 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:21pm – 12:33pm 12:21pm – 12:33pm 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:38pm – 12:50pm 12:38pm – 12:50pm 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:55pm – 1:07pm 12:55pm – 1:07pm 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 1:12pm – 1:24pm 1:12pm – 1:24pm SMX Next Qualifying 1:24pm – 1:34pm 1:24pm – 1:34pm Promoter Track Walk #1 1:34pm – 1:46pm 1:34pm – 1:46pm Track Maintenance 1:46pm – 1:58pm 1:46pm – 1:58pm 250 Group C Qualifying 2:03pm – 2:15pm 2:03pm – 2:15pm 250 Group B Qualifying 2:20pm – 2:32pm 2:20pm – 2:32pm 250 Group A Qualifying 2:37pm – 2:49pm 2:37pm – 2:49pm 450 Group A Qualifying 2:54pm – 3:06pm 2:54pm – 3:06pm 450 Group B Qualifying 3:11pm – 3:23pm 3:11pm – 3:23pm 450 Group C Qualifying 3:23pm – 3:33pm 3:23pm – 3:33pm Track Maintenance 3:33pm – 3:40pm 3:33pm – 3:40pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races) 3:43pm – 3:50pm 3:43pm – 3:50pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races) 3:53pm – 4:05pm 3:53pm – 4:05pm SMX Next Qualifying 4:05pm – 4:15pm 4:05pm – 4:15pm KTM Junior Racing Practice 4:15pm – 4:25pm 4:15pm – 4:25pm Promoter Track Walk #2 4:25pm – 4:35pm 4:25pm – 4:35pm Promoter Track Walk #3 4:35pm – 5:15pm 4:35pm – 5:15pm Track Maintenance 5:30pm – 6:00pm 5:30pm – 6:00pm Opening Ceremonies 6:01pm – 6:04pm 6:01pm – 6:04pm 250 Race #1 - Sighting Lap 6:06pm – 6:18pm 6:06pm – 6:18pm 250 Race #1 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 6:18pm – 6:26pm 6:18pm – 6:26pm 250 Race #1 - Victory Circle 6:26pm – 6:29pm 6:26pm – 6:29pm 450 Race #1 - Sighting Lap 6:31pm – 6:45pm 6:31pm – 6:45pm 450 Race #1 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 6:45pm – 6:52pm 6:45pm – 6:52pm 450 Race #1 - Victory Circle 6:52pm – 6:54pm 6:52pm – 6:54pm Track Maintenance 6:54pm – 7:00pm 6:54pm – 7:00pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event - 3 laps - 15 riders 7:07pm – 7:19pm 7:07pm – 7:19pm 250 Race #2 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 7:20pm – 7:23pm 7:20pm – 7:23pm 250 Race #2 - Victory Circle 7:25pm – 7:39pm 7:25pm – 7:39pm 450 Race #2 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 7:39pm – 7:41pm 7:39pm – 7:41pm 450 Race #2 - Victory Circle 7:41pm – 7:44pm 7:41pm – 7:44pm SMX Next - Sighting Lap 7:46pm – 7:56pm 7:46pm – 7:56pm SMX Next Main Event - 8 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 7:56pm – 8:04pm 7:56pm – 8:04pm SMX Next - Victory Circle 8:05pm – 8:08pm 8:05pm – 8:08pm 250 Race #3 - Sighting Lap 8:10pm – 8:22pm 8:10pm – 8:22pm 250 Race #3 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders - Points awarded for overall combined score. Olympic Scoring. 8:22pm – 8:31pm 8:22pm – 8:31pm 250 Race #3 - Victory Circle 8:32pm – 8:35pm 8:32pm – 8:35pm 450 Race #3 - Sighting Lap 8:37pm – 8:51pm 8:37pm – 8:51pm 450 Race #3 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders - Points awarded for overall combined score. Olympic Scoring. 8:51pm – 9:00pm 8:51pm – 9:00pm 450 Race #3 - Victory Circle
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: All Times Local to Houston, Texas (Central time zone).
Other Links
General Links
Houston Supercross
Houston Supercross Race Center
Houston Supercross Injury Report
Houston Supercross Entry Lists
Houston - SMX Next Provisional Entry ListJanuary 31, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Jeremy Fappani
|Scottsdale, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|10
|Wyatt Thurman
|Burleson, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|14
|Kane Bollasina
|St. Louis, MO
|Yamaha YZ250F
|17
|Kannon Hargrove
|Montgomery, TX
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|23
|Landon Gibson
|Peachtree City, GA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
Houston - 250SX West Provisional Entry ListJanuary 31, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Updated
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|19
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|23
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|29
|
Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|34
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Houston - 450SX Provisional Entry ListJanuary 31, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows
Other Info
NRG Stadium
Address: 1 NRG Pkwy, Houston, TX 77054
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Tickets
Get tickets to the Houston Supercross.
Track Map
Check out the track layout for round four.
2026 Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|68
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|59
|3
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|58
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|55
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|46
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|70
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|62
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|57
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|56
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|46