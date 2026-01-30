Results Archive
How to Watch: Houston Supercross TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

January 30, 2026, 6:00am
Houston, TX HoustonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The fourth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, January 31, as NRG Stadium hosts the Houston Supercross in Texas.

Check out how to watch round four below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Houston for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for round four: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Houston also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

  • Supercross

    Houston

     Triple Crown, SMX Next, and KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, January 31
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      January 31 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 31 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      January 31 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 31 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 31 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Houston Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Race Day Schedule

  • Supercross

    Houston

     250SX West
    Triple Crown, SMX Next, and KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, January 31
    NRG Stadium
    Houston, TX United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (CST)
    Thursday
    12:00pm4:00pm 12:00pm – 4:00pm Industry Services
    Friday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration
    8:00am11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours
    Saturday
    8:00am6:00pm 8:00am – 6:00pm Industry Services
    8:00am11:00am 8:00am – 11:00am AMA Registration
    9:30am10:00am 9:30am – 10:00am Rider Track Walk
    10:00am10:15am 10:00am – 10:15am Rider’s Meeting (Podium)
    10:15am10:30am 10:15am – 10:30am Chapel Service (Podium)
    7:30am 7:30am Working Paddock Hours
    10:00am 10:00am Saturday Autogate Closes (No vehicles permitted to enter after 10:00am)
    12:00pm3:30pm 12:00pm – 3:30pm Race Day Live Peacock
    11:00am 11:00am FanFest/Doors Open
    5:00pm 5:00pm FanFest Close
    11:02am11:12am 11:02am – 11:12am KTM Junior Racing Practice
    11:17am11:25am 11:17am – 11:25am SMX Next Free Practice
    11:30am11:42am 11:30am – 11:42am 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    11:47am11:59am 11:47am – 11:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    12:04pm12:16pm 12:04pm – 12:16pm 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    12:21pm12:33pm 12:21pm – 12:33pm 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    12:38pm12:50pm 12:38pm – 12:50pm 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    12:55pm1:07pm 12:55pm – 1:07pm 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    1:12pm1:24pm 1:12pm – 1:24pm SMX Next Qualifying
    1:24pm1:34pm 1:24pm – 1:34pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    1:34pm1:46pm 1:34pm – 1:46pm Track Maintenance
    1:46pm1:58pm 1:46pm – 1:58pm 250 Group C Qualifying
    2:03pm2:15pm 2:03pm – 2:15pm 250 Group B Qualifying
    2:20pm2:32pm 2:20pm – 2:32pm 250 Group A Qualifying
    2:37pm2:49pm 2:37pm – 2:49pm 450 Group A Qualifying
    2:54pm3:06pm 2:54pm – 3:06pm 450 Group B Qualifying
    3:11pm3:23pm 3:11pm – 3:23pm 450 Group C Qualifying
    3:23pm3:33pm 3:23pm – 3:33pm Track Maintenance
    3:33pm3:40pm 3:33pm – 3:40pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)
    3:43pm3:50pm 3:43pm – 3:50pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)
    3:53pm4:05pm 3:53pm – 4:05pm SMX Next Qualifying
    4:05pm4:15pm 4:05pm – 4:15pm KTM Junior Racing Practice
    4:15pm4:25pm 4:15pm – 4:25pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    4:25pm4:35pm 4:25pm – 4:35pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    4:35pm5:15pm 4:35pm – 5:15pm Track Maintenance
    5:30pm6:00pm 5:30pm – 6:00pm Opening Ceremonies
    6:01pm6:04pm 6:01pm – 6:04pm 250 Race #1 - Sighting Lap Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:06pm6:18pm 6:06pm – 6:18pm 250 Race #1 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:18pm6:26pm 6:18pm – 6:26pm 250 Race #1 - Victory Circle Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:26pm6:29pm 6:26pm – 6:29pm 450 Race #1 - Sighting Lap Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:31pm6:45pm 6:31pm – 6:45pm 450 Race #1 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    6:45pm6:52pm 6:45pm – 6:52pm 450 Race #1 - Victory Circle
    6:52pm6:54pm 6:52pm – 6:54pm Track Maintenance
    6:54pm7:00pm 6:54pm – 7:00pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event - 3 laps - 15 riders
    7:07pm7:19pm 7:07pm – 7:19pm 250 Race #2 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    7:20pm7:23pm 7:20pm – 7:23pm 250 Race #2 - Victory Circle
    7:25pm7:39pm 7:25pm – 7:39pm 450 Race #2 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    7:39pm7:41pm 7:39pm – 7:41pm 450 Race #2 - Victory Circle
    7:41pm7:44pm 7:41pm – 7:44pm SMX Next - Sighting Lap
    7:46pm7:56pm 7:46pm – 7:56pm SMX Next Main Event - 8 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    7:56pm8:04pm 7:56pm – 8:04pm SMX Next - Victory Circle
    8:05pm8:08pm 8:05pm – 8:08pm 250 Race #3 - Sighting Lap
    8:10pm8:22pm 8:10pm – 8:22pm 250 Race #3 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders - Points awarded for overall combined score. Olympic Scoring.
    8:22pm8:31pm 8:22pm – 8:31pm 250 Race #3 - Victory Circle
    8:32pm8:35pm 8:32pm – 8:35pm 450 Race #3 - Sighting Lap
    8:37pm8:51pm 8:37pm – 8:51pm 450 Race #3 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders - Points awarded for overall combined score. Olympic Scoring.
    8:51pm9:00pm 8:51pm – 9:00pm 450 Race #3 - Victory Circle
Houston Supercross Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: All Times Local to Houston, Texas (Central time zone).

Houston SX schedule
Houston SX schedule SMX

Other Links

General Links

Supercross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

Houston Supercross

Houston Supercross Race Center

Houston Supercross Injury Report

Houston Supercross Entry Lists

Supercross

Houston - SMX Next Provisional Entry List

January 31, 2026
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
Revised: January 27 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Jeremy Fappani Jeremy Fappani Scottsdale, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
10 Wyatt Thurman Wyatt Thurman Burleson, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
14 Kane Bollasina Kane Bollasina St. Louis, MO United States Yamaha YZ250F
17 Kannon Hargrove Kannon Hargrove Montgomery, TX United States Suzuki RM-Z250
23 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson Peachtree City, GA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
Full Entry List
Supercross

Houston - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

January 31, 2026
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
Revised: January 30 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Updated Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
19 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
23 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
29 Chance Hymas
Chance Hymas 		Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
34 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Entry List
Supercross

Houston - 450SX Provisional Entry List

January 31, 2026
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
Revised: January 27 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows

Recommended Reading

Other Info

NRG Stadium
Address: 1 NRG Pkwy, Houston, TX 77054

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific 

Tickets

Get tickets to the Houston Supercross.

Track Map

Check out the track layout for round four.

  • Rd04_Houston_Overview01
    Rd04_Houston_Overview01 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd04_Houston_Overview02
    Rd04_Houston_Overview02 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd04_Houston_Overview03
    Rd04_Houston_Overview03 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd04_Houston_Overview04
    Rd04_Houston_Overview04 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd04_Houston_Overview05
    Rd04_Houston_Overview05 SupercrossLIVE

2026 Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 68
2Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 59
3Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 58
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 55
5Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 46
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 70
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 62
3Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 57
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 56
5Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 46
Full Standings

New stories have been posted