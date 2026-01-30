10 Things to Watch at Houston SX

Triple the Action

A standard format in Monster Energy AMA Supercross consists of heat races, last chance qualifiers (LCQs), and one main event for each class. That won’t be the case in Houston, where the riders will compete in the first Triple Crown race of the year. That means no heat races (riders qualify for mains in afternoon qualifying sessions), and three main events for each class. Eli Tomac has proven to be especially good in this format. Will he use it to extend his points lead on Saturday? -Aaron Hansel

The Arrival

Chase Sexton was on point last week at A2, where he looked like a completely different racer than he did two weeks prior in the same stadium. He didn’t push it early to take the lead from Jason Anderson, and he stayed calm after Hunter Lawrence temporarily took second place from him. When it was all over, Sexton had taken his first win of 2026. If this race is an indicator that Sexton has found his footing on the Kawasaki, the rest of the title contenders had better be ready. -Hansel

Sooner or Later

It’s hard to believe, but Hunter Lawrence has never won a 450SX race. He’s come close, and he looked like he just might make it happen in San Diego and A2. The win eluded him both times, but it won’t forever. He’s going to get that win at some point, will it come in Houston? -Hansel