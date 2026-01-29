Houston Injury Report: Plessinger, Kitchen In; Hymas, Freehill, Out

The fourth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Houston, Texas. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450SX
Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out
Barcia is off the bike after he went down hard at A1. He sustained two broken bones in his back and a concussion, and won’t be returning to racing in the near future.
Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out
Bloss’ season ended before it started when he went down on press day before A1 and broke his wrist. Liqui Moly Beta has announced they plan to withdraw from the rest of the season and focus on AMA Pro Motocross.
Logan Karnow – Collarbone, Shoulder, Ribs | Out
Karnow crashed in the LCQ in San Diego and broke his collarbone, some ribs, and tore his coracoclavicular ligament. At this time we do not have an ETA on his return.
Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out
Lawrence fractured his right ankle/foot shortly before the season and is out for at least three months. Honda HRC Progressive team manager, Lars Lindstrom, says he’s “pretty confident” Lawrence will return to action before the end of the season.
Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out
Oldenburg crashed in San Diego and was knocked unconscious. He also broke his left arm in three places, which required surgery. Liqui Moly Beta has announced they plan to withdraw from the rest of the season and focus on AMA Pro Motocross.
Aaron Plessinger – Banged Up | In
Plessinger had a nasty crash in his heat race at A2. He still qualified, but was extremely sore and had to pull out of the main before the checkers flew. He’s in for Houston.
Jordon Smith – Shoulder | Out
Smith is back riding after sustaining a shoulder injury at the final round of the 2025 Monster Energy SMX World Championship. He’s expected to return around round seven.
250SX
Julien Beaumer – Back | Out
Beaumer sustained a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra last year in the SMX Playoffs and is out for supercross in 2026.
Jack Chambers – Wrist | Out
Chambers is expected to miss eight or nine weeks due to a broken wrist sustained while practicing.
Ty Freehill – Wrist | Out
Freehill went down in his heat race at A2 and broke and dislocated his wrist. He’s out for the immediate future.
Chance Hymas – Shoulder | Out
Hymas was collected in a first turn pileup at A2 and sustained a dislocated left shoulder. His team just put out a press release saying he will have surgery to repair a torn labrum, and the recovery time should be about eight weeks.
Levi Kitchen – Arm | In
Kitchen had a hard crash in his heat race at A2, and crashed again on the first lap of the main event after his start device failed to disengage. Another rider collided with him in the process and Kitchen sustained a minor arm injury. He’s in for Houston.
Brandon Ray – Concussion | Out
Ray crashed in his heat race at A2 and sustained a concussion. He’ll miss Houston but hopes to return for Glendale.
Jo Shimoda – Back | Out
Shimoda is currently out due to two fractured and displaced vertebrae in his upper back and lower neck. He’s had surgery and will return to racing, but he’s out for the time being. Honda HRC Progressive team manager, Lars Lindstrom, says he’s “pretty confident” Shimoda will return to action before the end of the season.
Hunter Yoder – Knee | In
Yoder sustained a partially torn ACL in a tip over on Tuesday prior to Anaheim 1. He has continued to race anyway, and plans on racing through it.
SMX Next
Ryder Malinoski – Hip, Concussion
Malinoski collided with Max Shane over a triple in the SMX Next race at A2 and went down hard. It was brutal, but fortunately Malinoski escaped with a dislocated hip, bruised forehead, and a concussion.
Max Shane – Lung, Ribs, Concussion, Road Rash
Shane was landed on by Ryder Malinoski in the SMX Next race at A2. On Instagram Shane said he’d sustained “a small collapsed lung, lacerated lung, 2 fractured ribs, a lot of bruising and cartilage.” He also got stitches in his chin, and sustained a concussion and road rash.