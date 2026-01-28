I heard that points leader Eli Tomac tried a scoop out for one of the qualifier sessions, but I'm not able to verify that, but it would make sense. With the rain and some track prep stuff, we had a tacky Anaheim for most of the day (although I heard from one rider by the night show it was same old Anaheim, and I heard from another rider it was so different than the usual Anaheim—welcome to the media!), so by the night show, he was not using that tire. I do think this was radically different dirt from the first two rounds, so I wonder if Eli was fighting his bike a bit? No hate comms, he was good for sure and got third, I just wonder if the KTM crew wasn't able to make him 100% happy with the bike with those conditions. He was so incredibly dialed at Anaheim 1.

Update: my deep, deep sources at KTM told me ET did not try a scoop at Anaheim 2, but Prado did in one session. Ok, carry on.

Jason Anderson led a lot of laps out there and ended up dropping back to a fourth. He was punted off the track by ET, which I would think might make him mad, but afterwards, in an interview, he said it was okay because he was going backward anyway. Which is a great answer BTW.

Was Cooper Webb going to get third? Well, he spun five laps in a row faster than Tomac around the midpoint of the race, but then ET picked it up a bit. Then Webb fell in the sand, and that's all she wrote. A season-best (?!?) ride of fifth for the champ, and JT said this is the worst start for any defending champion through three rounds, which I thought would be for sure Emig in '98, but upon checking, Fro's season didn't head south until round four that season.

Here's the thing, though. Webb is riding well! Points are the points and all that, and do I think he's going to get a fourth title after three rounds? No, I do not, but there's no panic button for CW2 here on my end. It's just been "stuff" happening to him. Oh, what could've been had that red flag not been thrown at Anaheim 1!!

Privateer Joey Savatgy is taking the "he's so fast at the practice track" talk and getting some real results! Fifth last week, sixth this week is awesome. Savatgy's your favorite racer's favorite racer. Lots of other riders know he's really fast, a good dude, and you could make a case he's been screwed a bit by the industry in terms of rides and his timing. He rode just in front of a battle royale behind him to a good finish. Same thing happened last week!