When rumors started swirling around the MXGP paddock that Jeffrey Herlings was going to be racing a Honda HRC factory machine in 2026, I think many of us were more than a little excited. HRC has a lot of money invested into the team, not just from Honda, but also team owner Giacomo Gariboldi.
No rider in the last 15 years has given MXGP more exposure than the five-time world motocross champion from The Netherlands. He has had periods in his career where he was, without question, the fastest man on the planet. He is probably the greatest sand rider in the sport’s history and holds the record for most Grand Prix victories (112).
Injury has stopped him from possibly becoming the greatest GP rider of all time, and while his five titles are not a reflection of his true worth, those five championships still place him amongst the likes of Eric Geboers, Joel Smets, Roger De Coster, Georges Jobe and Tim Gajser.
A world championship in 2026 would see him join Joel Robert with six titles, behind only Antonio Cairoli and Stefan Everts.
We gave “The Bullet” a call this morning, as he rested up from a week of long days and major testing. With the HRC technicians flying in from Japan, and the complete Gariboldi team arriving in Spain to make sure Herlings got the most out of the week. Sure enough, 12 hour days were completed, and progress was made. Then Jeffrey allowed MXLarge to do this exclusive interview.
MXLarge: Jeffrey, everyone in the sport is excited for this move to Honda and it’s created a lot of interest for the 2026 season, but how are you feeling about it?
Herlings: It is special. Basically my first contract with KTM was January 1st, 2009, so it was 17 years with KTM. To leave them was quite weird, because I spent almost my entire career with them and maybe for the last two, three, four years, I am changing brands. At the same time, Honda is a special team. Look back in the days of Thorpe, Geboers and in America, Jeff Stanton, Ricky Carmichael, Jeremy McGrath, a lot of top guys. HRC has some special thing, you know, and I am pleased. We have been testing the last three days, and I have never seen anything like what I have seen in these days. They had like 25 people just there for me. Around 15 Japanese flew in. We had so many things to try and how professional they are, it’s just unbelievable. My career has been long, and I have seen a lot, but nothing like this. We started testing at 8am and we finished when it got dark, so 12-hour days. It’s just next level. I have been racing for KTM, also a good team and super professional, but the way HRC work, with the Japanese, they work very differently compared to the Austrians.
The first video, at the announcement of you signing with Honda, you mentioned you got on the bike, and it felt so different to the KTM. What were the positives and negatives about the bike?
The thing that surprised me the most was the handling. Everyone asks me if I ever tried another bike in my career, just to try a different bike, but I never did, not once. I didn’t test the Honda before I signed. When I signed the contract with Honda, I was injured with my collarbone, so I wasn’t riding for five weeks anyway. The turning of the Honda, it’s unreal. I jumped on the bike, and the track was hardpack and there were little off-chambers and little downhills, and the turning was just amazing. It isn’t like everything is just better, the KTM is also a good bike. The last three months on the KTM, I was riding a production KTM and I just had a kit suspension and some other stuff, but the engine was stock and even the stock engine of the KTM is really good. I think stock bikes, the KTM might have more power, but the handling of the Honda is better for me. Both stock bikes are good, but then I jumped on the HRC, full factory bike, which is very special. I haven’t ridden a factory bike for over three months, because the last factory KTM was that international race at Valkenswaard and since then I have only ridden the stock KTM and when I jumped on the HRC bike, I was surprised by the power. It’s a very good bike.
The production Honda, in the sand, it did look a bit slower than how you normally looked on the KTM. They say that the KTM has a lot of power. How is the Honda in the sand?
Definitely on the stock Honda, I am going to be very honest, the stock KTM had a bit more power and I could feel that in the sand. We had a lot of rain the day before we rode the Honda in the sand and we agreed to ride the stock Honda first, for three or four days, which is what we did. On the hard pack tracks, even though the Honda had a little less power, but the handling is just so good. When I jumped on the HRC bike, the power is similar to the KTM and to be honest, on a 450, it isn’t who had the most power, but how you can use the power better. I obviously saw how KTM worked and that was top level, and the Austrians are quiet aggressive in what they do, it’s like “We tried this today, it’s better, let’s go race with it.” Working with the Japanese, they really want to try it over a period of time, test it some more, before they put it on a race bike. The power of the KTM and Honda is similar, but the delivery of the power is different, let’s say.
Is that something you need more time to get used to?
Actually, I got used to the factory bike really quickly. We did the three days of testing, and we really changed it the way I like it. We made three very long days, and there were so many people helping, that we could get the bike like I wanted it in those three days. The last day, yesterday, we rode the sand and when I went home, I was super happy. I was so grateful to everyone that was there and I thanked them all, because we did three days, 12 hours a day and they did a hell of a job. The package I have now is good, so now I start training on the factory bike and before you know it, we start racing again.
Is it amazing that after racing a KTM all you career and in three days, you get the Honda to your liking?
Yep, everyone says the same. The guys from HRC also said they were surprised they made me so happy, so quickly. I told them, I’m happy now, but let’s go racing and we need to see how it is in racing conditions. With KTM, I rode that bike for 17 years and I was a big part of the development. The bike I raced in 2022, I might have already ridden in 2020 in development. The Honda, it’s totally new to me, also the aluminum frame. The motivation of this team, I mean, Tim was in the team a long time and it’s a big change for the team and some fresh wind with me coming in. Everybody is so motivated. Giacomo (Gariboldi) came for 10 days, and I have never seen him even being with Tim for that sort of time. He was at every single practice, from the moment we showed up at the track, until late evening when we got home. Marcus (team manager) was here, everyone from the team was here. Once we got the bike how I liked it, we did a moto at like six in the evening and everyone stayed for that. There were 25 guys from Honda around the track, applauding me while I did the moto, it was unreal how motivated and exciting everyone was. Every single lap I did the moto, everyone was applauding and calling out to me, it was really special to feel that excitement.
Obviously you are now wearing Fox gear, and you rode your whole career on Alpinestars. I can imagine it was hard to leave them and now you have to also get used to new boots, helmets, clothing.
Yes, we did (have to do a lot). Same as with the bike, so I couldn’t try anything from Fox until January 1. We more or less started at 7 a.m., to get everyone done for the press release on the 1st. KTM and I parted ways in good terms, and I wanted to respect the contract. The helmet, I have been with Airoh since 2009 and my relationship with Alpinestars was also a really good one, to stop with both those companies was a big thing. Fox is a nice brand, and it was a big change. Pants, jersey and gloves is easy to transition to, but the boots and helmet was kind of a thing, to get that all set-ups. Kenny (Day), the Fox Global sports Marketing Manager flew in; he was here from the 1st until the 6th of January. He brought like five or six bags, just in material, to get me comfortable. All kinds of sizes, all kinds of material to get me comfortable.
I noticed the signs for no video and no photography during your testing and training. Why was that?
Obviously, the 2027 bike is like a prototype, so it’s not for sale. Ruben Ferandez used it from Loket onwards. The parts they have, they’re very special and I cannot say much about the parts, but I can give you one example. The footpegs are melded from one piece and are worth like 5000 Euro. The total HRC bike is so special, and the pieces are so limited. We rented the tracks, but they didn’t want anyone taking close up pictures or video when we would change parts. I did put some videos up, on my social media, but you couldn’t see much from those videos. They just don’t want photos when the fuel tank is off and the engine is open. That was also the same with KTM, when I rode for them.
You have often had trouble with starts and the Honda is known as a holeshot king, with the Lawrence brothers and Tim was also a good starter. Did you feel you got some good work done in that area?
I mean, it is difficult to tell, when you do starts alone, but my feeling is, the starts I did with the Honda were unreal. I don’t want to say it’s all great, because then I could show up at the race and I am not taking holehots. Everyone will be like, “Oh, Herlings said in January it was all good!” But my first feeling, yes, it’s unbelievable. At the same time, Lucas Coenen, Jorge Prado, Antonio Cairoli, they all won the Fox holeshot awards on a KTM. Maybe I couldn’t get out of the starts, because the bike wasn’t set up right for me. I don’t know, but my feeling on the Honda, I will potentially get better starts, but the real test is when 39 other guys are also on the start. Let’s wait and see.
What is the process now leading into Argentina, will you now go training with other riders, what races will you do leading into the opening round in Argentina?
I had been riding in Spain with the KTM and just went home for Christmas, then I started riding the Honda on January 1 and we plan to just keep training here in Spain, and we have another test planned with HRC at the end of the month. We should race Mantova on February 8. That wasn’t my plan, but the team requested I do Mantova, and then a week later it’s Hawkstone Park and then I will do Lierop the weekend before Argentina. That is pretty much it for now. I know some riders who are riding in this area in Spain and maybe I will message them and try and ride together. Just to see where my speed is and the feeling. Most guys are training and testing in Sardinia and as you know, the weather in Holland is terrible, with a lot of snow. The first race test for me will be Mantova.