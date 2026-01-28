On Monday, Honda provided an update on Chance Hymas after his Anaheim 2 SX crash and DNF in the main event. The release said it is “unlikely Chance Hymas Will Participate in Next Three Races” after it was confirmed Hymas suffered a dislocated shoulder in the incident.

Now, ahead of Saturday's fourth round Houston SX, Honda has provided another update. The team has announced Hymas will officially be out for the immediate future as he is scheduled for shoulder surgery on Friday, January 30.

The following press release is from Honda:

Chance Hymas to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Operation will be to repair his left labrum

Idaho native expected to return to riding in eight weeks

TORRANCE, Calif. – Following a first-turn fall at the January 24 Anaheim 2 AMA Supercross round, Honda HRC Progressive rider Chance Hymas is scheduled to undergo an operation on Friday, January 30, to repair the labrum in his left shoulder. Hymas’ recovery is expected to be eight weeks.

“It wasn’t the best start on my end, but I was still in a decent position coming into the first corner,” Hymas explained. “Another rider crashed, which ultimately took me down as well. Unfortunately, when I put my arm out to catch myself, I put it in a weird position and ended up dislocating my shoulder. It’s devastating on my end going through everything I went through to get back into racing shape, but fortunately I have a good group of people around me that support me 100%. All things considered, the team and I decided it’s in my best interest to get my labrum repaired this Friday and turn my focus to being 100% healthy and ready for outdoors.”

The still-young 2026 AMA Supercross series has been challenging for Honda HRC Progressive, as Jett Lawrence and Jo Shimoda are still out with injuries suffered during the pre-season. Hunter Lawrence has turned in strong performances at the first three rounds and currently sits second in the title chase.

“This season has truly put us to the test,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing and Advertising at American Honda. “Everyone at Honda is disappointed for our injured riders, but Chance’s setback is really difficult, knowing how hard he has worked and the impressive speed he was showing at the start of the season. There’s no denying that 2026 has been very challenging for the team, but seeing Hunter racing so well has certainly been a bright spot. We’re confident that before long, all four riders will be healthy and battling at the front.”